A call for help | THE COUNTRY America Colombia

Workers take care of cannabis plants in the Clever Leaves company nursery, on July 1, 2021 in Pesca, Boyacá. Mauricio Duenas Castañeda (EFE)

Six years ago a story was published in response to a call for help from thousands of sick people: “Government signs decree that legalizes the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes”. The measure was applauded around the world as it made us the fifth country to move in this direction. The official endorsement opened the door to a medical alternative for millions of patients, most of them with chronic or cancer pain and complex pathologies.

It was a decision that, as was said at the time, sought to provide patients with access to safe, quality, and affordable nationally produced medicines, and that placed Colombia in the “group of countries at the forefront in the use of natural resources to combat disease.

Six years later, due to bureaucratic setbacks, 400 of 1,300 companies licensed to produce cannabis for medicinal use closed their doors. All of them 100% Colombian microenterprises. Meanwhile, millions of Colombians are still waiting to find effective and cheap drugs to relieve their pain in pharmacies, while the products are still in laboratories awaiting health registrations.

The only cannabis-derived medicine that was available was that made to measure for each patient: magisterial, special, personalized formulas, with considerable costs for the user’s pocket. But, in one fell swoop, the last administration removed this medicine from the Health Benefits Plan, leaving the pain of thousands of people without remedy.

A formula for which a patient with chronic pain paid 30,000 pesos two months ago now costs up to five times more. The Duque Government turned cannabis into an elite medicine for patients who can afford it.

This, added to the impossibility of obtaining sanitary records, the lack of regulation to develop food, beverages and dietary supplements, the prohibition of prescribing dried flower, as well as the imposition of an extremely cumbersome control scheme, have on the rope more than 9,000 jobs are weak, since the companies that bet on developing this sector are no longer able to sustain the payroll.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

These obstacles, which have also made it impossible for indigenous and peasant companies to participate more, are the same barriers that this government hopes to break down with a new focus on drug policy.

Let’s not lose focus. What is at stake here is the well-being of the people, the quality of life of the patients and the food of the workers and their families, human beings whose subsistence depends on the flourishing of this agro-industrial sector.

For the Duque Government these needs were invisible. For President Petro, the call for help sounds louder than ever and he echoes along with the cry for change that the President makes to the world.

*Note: We will talk about these topics during the Cannabis Industries Congress that will be held in Bogotá on November 28 and 29 of this year. More information at: www.asocolcanna.org

Michael Samper Strouss is executive president of the Colombian Association of Cannabis Industries – ASOCOLCANNA

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.