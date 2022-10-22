A Canadian chain of stores will start selling medical marijuana in Florida

A Circle K location (REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

The Cannabis Products Company Green Thumb Industries plan to sell next year medical marijuana in premises located in service stations in Florida through an agreement with the multinational company of Canadian origin Circle Kwhich operates stores in gas stations.

In a statement issued in Chicago, which was echoed this Thursday by the Floridian media, Green Thumb announced that it will install ten of its company’s stores in the test phase of the project Rise Dispensaries in Floridaone of 37 states in the country where medical marijuana use is legal.

It may interest you: The serious effects caused by cannabis during pregnancy, according to science

In 19 of those states, recreational use is also allowed, which has boosted a business that in 2021 had sales of $25 billionaccording to the specialized site flowhub.com.

Through the exclusive agreement, Green Thumb can lease space from Circle K in Florida, where the retailer currently operates approximately 600 locations.

A line of cars waiting to fill up at a service station that also has a Circle K store (Sean Rayford/Getty Images via AFP)

The stores Rise Express They will offer patients a selection of their branded cannabis products from the company’s new 28-acre (11.34-hectare) plantations in Ocala, central Florida, which will be operational later this year.

“People want more access to cannabis”, said the founder, president and CEO of Green Thumb, Ben Kovler, who considered that this agreement with Circle K is “a great step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to buy high-quality cannabis as part of your daily routine”.

It may interest you: Why the pandemic was a defining moment for the cannabis industry

Green Thumb entered the Florida market in 2018 and currently owns and operates medical cannabis retail stores in seven cities and has a plantation and processing center in Homestead, about 35 kilometers south of Miami.

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 700,000 Floridians are registered with the state’s medical marijuana program.

On October 6, the president of the United States, joe Bidenannounced that it will pardon all those convicted at the federal level of marijuana possession through an executive order.

“Sending people to jail simply for possessing marijuana has affected too many lives and has led to people being jailed for conduct that is legal in many states,” Biden said in a video announcing the decision.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Cannabis drinks could be a substitute for alcohol, but are they safe?

Regulating marijuana is the best strategy against drug trafficking, said Green Party congressman