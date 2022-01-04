A cappuccino with Sconcerti: Lukaku, Chelsea and Inter, a triangle in which few have understood the truth | First page

Sports

A cappuccino with Sconcerti: Lukaku, Chelsea and Inter, a triangle in which few have understood the truth

What do Lukaku’s problems at Chelsea have to do with the possibility of his return to Inter? I would say little, very little. But at this point Lukaku perhaps becomes above all a point of comparison between fans: those who have understood the situation of Inter and those who think it has been resolved with last summer’s sales campaign. The point of clarity is simple. Nobody denies that the Zhangs have given so much to Inter, the point is whether they can still bring a euro from China to Italy. In essence, can the owners put their money into the club or should Inter be completely self-sufficient? Whose fault it is, if there are faults, is a problem that has little importance today. Football is current money, that is, it must be there.

Can China put money into Inter? Do you have an idea of ​​what the real debt is? The last American loan was taken to cover a previous and higher one. The management of Inter last season alone resulted in a deficit of 245 million. The disposals of Lukaku and Hakimi didn’t even cover that deficit, so they didn’t pay any debt. Anyone who has understood among the fans, raise a hand. Or prove where I’m wrong. Selling is not an option.

