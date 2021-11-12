A cappuccino with Sconcerti: the Superlega, those in debt and those who pay with their own money. There is a question Chiellini will not answer | First page

I love a Chiellini because he is from my land and his way of playing has always been popular and cultured. And I respect the many things he said in favor of Superalloy as his personal opinions. But I disagree. They are not at the time of the interview because when Chiellini came out in recent days, he was in Coverciano as captain of the national team. Because as an old great player he has to think about his own interests, but also about all those who are not as good as him, but have the same rights. Chiellini in particular says that players live to play those great games. I believe it, but to play those games they have to qualify.

Listen to “The Super League, who has debts and who pays with their own money. There is a question that Chiellini will not answer” on Spreaker.

What kind of selection does your Superalloy foresee? The one presented almost a year ago spoke of 14 permanent clubs plus another four invited by them, no relegation and no promotion. Is this what Chiellini likes? And would Juve have fun if they were around sixth seventh place every year, perhaps risking sometimes to go down to the relegation zone? Finally a decisive question: how many debts can one have to be competitive? What difference should there be between who pays the team with debt and who pays it with their own money? Will Chiellini ever answer me?