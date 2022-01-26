A cappuccino with Sconcerti: Vlahovic is worth Charles, Platini, Del Piero. The rivals of Juve must answer | First page

With Vlahovic, Juve does not become unbeatable, but takes an impetuous step forward, fundamental as perhaps in other eras were the signings of Charles or Platinthe. Vlahovic is a splendid forward, complete and very young. He is technical and physical, he is generous, with a Serbian emotionality that often becomes silence, but never resentment. He plays for himself and for the team, he is always tense on the pitch like Ungaretti’s leaves, as if he wanted to hear the sound of the goal just before he arrives. It’s no surprise, he didn’t suddenly realize. He comes from afar. He had Europe on his ankles already six years ago when he could not yet sign a contract. The his problem will now be to be accepted by Juve, to make players who fall for other ambitions understand that he is now the terminal.

I don’t know how long it will take to get the team, maybe it will be less easy than it seems, even the best striker depends on his teammates and Juve are not very good at carrying the ball forward. But Cuadrado’s crosses are his own, Dybala’s little inventions are his bread. The boy has an enthusiastic, almost religious personality. He could be slowed down by the coldness of “unstoppable” players. But it is very strong. Higuain was sated, Icardi was good at one thing only, Vlahovic is twenty-two, has an infinite breath. I believe that his Juve will start next year, but already now the perspective of the Champions race changes, Juve will go there.

Vlahovic is also suitable for Allegri. He loves the space that leaves the counterattack and is great in the area waiting in front of his defender. I have often thought that in the silence of Juve there was this blow. Because it has nothing uneconomical about it. Indeed, it is an investment. In five years you will eventually get it all back and have the boy for free. With the return of Juve, the dark side of the championship also changes. The table is shaken, there is a sharp raise at a time when everyone is weak. This will prompt you to reveal the cards. And with those many bluffs.