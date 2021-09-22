a car accident takes away his personal assistant

On his Instagram profile, actor Robert Downey Jr expressed his grief for the loss of Jimmy Rich, his long-time assistant who died in a car accident. So he wrote in the post dedicated to his friend: “This is not news, but a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jommy Rich had a fatal car accident last night. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle of our children and loved by all who experienced his singular character and wit. Our thoughts go out to his relatives, friends, colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who has supported every stage of my healing, life and career. Once again condolences to his beautiful family ”.

Jimmy – as said by the Marvel star – was his right-hand man and followed him in all his adventures, work or personal, often sharing unpublished photos of Robert with all his fans. Jimmy was 52 and worked with the Iron Man star for nearly two decades. The two met and started working in 2003 when the actor was working in The singing detective. They have since become inseparable.

Not only Robert Downey Jr, but also many other protagonists of the Marvel films and the official Studio have expressed their pain on Instagram or Twitter.

Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/O45mKJA1gj – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 6, 2021

