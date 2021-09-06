a career as an actress and producer in Hollywood

He is currently at the top of Netflix’s charts with comedy My fake-wife, starring Adam Sandler and Nicole Kidman, shot between Los Angeles and the islands of Maui and Kauai, in Hawaii, released in 2011, when it made $ 215 million at the box office. And has just announced the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the TV series The Morning Show, of which she is also a producer, commenting: “I’m so proud of this whole team and can’t wait for you to see the new episodes”.

Eyes of an intense blue, on a shiny and slightly tanned skin, Jennifer Aniston she is even more beautiful in person than on screen. And she has always been adept at choosing roles in blockbuster films, always based on her strong work ethic. The true values ​​for you? “Loyalty, honesty, respect, kindness and goodness, as well as a healthy sense of humor,” she admits with conviction. This year he attended the Hbo Max reunion of the hugely popular TV series Friends, which led to great success, and for which she served as executive producer. It is said to have been paid $ 2.5 million, or even more, for Friends: The Reunion. After all, Jennifer has been able to distinguish herself as an entrepreneur of herself and as one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, for a value that is around 240 million dollars.

With the same success, she has established herself as a producer and an intelligent teacher in managing the various brands she represents. He founded a production company, la Plan B Entertainment, with her first husband, actor Brad Pitt (from 2015 to 2017 she was later married to colleague Justin Theroux), and Brad Gray, in 2001. But after they divorced in 2006 she created her own home in 2008. of production Echo Films, with businesswoman Kristin Hahn. He has produced and starred in several films including I want a life shaped like me with Netflix, Cake And Two hearts and a test tube, and TV shows, but there are still many evolving projects that will come out in the next few years.

In the advertising field she has been active since the 90s when she made several commercials with her colleagues from Friends for Diet Coke, he then had a long partnership with SmartWater water, since 2007, a collaboration with Emirates Airline, with the beauty brand Aveeno, with Eyelove, with the fragrances of Elizabeth Arden, with the hair brand Living Proof Inc. , with L’Oréal and Heineken beer.

From 2020 she became creative director for the collagen-based vitamin and supplement company Vital Proteins. “I join Vital Proteins as chief commercial officer. Years ago I started using this product on a regular basis and, therefore, when I was offered to be part of this brand more broadly, I jumped at the opportunity. I have always been an advocate of the pursuit of well-being and I am very happy to share the importance of collagen for the body and for health. I always tell my friends to drink plenty of water and sleep, whenever possible, at least eight hours a night, as well as remember to take vitamins every day, ”he said.

What do you remember from the time you starred in Friends?

We have always been like one big family and even in recent years we have kept in touch and supported each other. It was great to have a reunion.

Do you like playing comic roles?

Being by nature a sunny and positive person, I have always thought that laughter is important both in private life and on set. Knowing how to laugh at yourself and not take yourself too seriously is also an excellent technique for overcoming any kind of obstacle and problem.

It is said in the world of acting that it is often more difficult to make people smile than to be dramatic …

For some actors it is certainly more difficult to be comedians than to play plays. I like to do both. But it comes naturally to me to make people laugh and improvise jokes. I think I learned this from my parents, to whom I have always been very attached. I was born in Los Angeles: my mother, actress and writer, raised me by instilling in me a great sense of humor. He was never afraid to criticize me, and that helped me get stronger. He got divorced when I was eleven and always worked hard to support the family. My father, who has Greek origins, is also an actor and loves making jokes… At the same time, he has a practical sense that has helped me to be humble and to keep my “feet on the ground”.

In recent years she has also distinguished herself as a producer, as well as a major performer, of the successful new Apple TV + series. The Morning Show, produced with Reese Witherspoon. Do you plan to work in this direction also in the future?

We have achieved The Morning Show even before the #MeToo feminist movement. The show’s co-producer is fired due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Reese and I are friends and it was great to work together. I like being a producer because it has finally offered me the possibility to choose the projects I care about. So, yes, I plan to develop my career in this sector in the future as well.

Do you find that things have changed for women in Hollywood and that there is more equality in the workplace?

The structures of power are evolving in Hollywood and on TV and this is also due to the new digital platforms, which make it possible to produce many more projects and reach a wide audience. Nowadays people also watch movies directly on the iPhone. There are more spaces for women in both executive roles and stories. Once you walked into a room and you almost always saw men as producers and directors, now that’s no longer the case. For The Morning Show, for example, we also chose women as directors for the different episodes.

Have you ever had any problems in your career?

I started working at a very young age and have been successful ever since, thanks to the TV series Friends. I was lucky because I immediately had power. On our set, women were paid more than men and we demanded equality for our male colleagues.

She has always said that she enjoys traveling a lot. She is also a big fan of Italy …

I love everything about Italy! I like art, ancient history, gastronomy, good wine, unforgettable landscapes and less known and more authentic places, as well as Lake Como (sometimes he is a guest of George Clooney and his wife Amal, who have a great villa, ed)