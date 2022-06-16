a career in ten movies

The actress Penelope Cruz (Madrid, 1974) was distinguished this Monday with the 2022 National Film Award, unanimously by the jury, which recognized the performer “for the successes achieved in 2021, which join all those collected in an exceptional career”.

“Committed to her craft, she seeks excellence in her work, thanks to which she has created some of the most unforgettable characters in the history of our cinema. For all these reasons, Penélope Cruz is an iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches the Spanish cultural heritage”, says the ruling of the award.









The actress became popular when, at just fifteen years old, she appeared in the video of The force of Destiny of Meccano. Since then and until the Volpi Cup that he won for parallel mothers (2021), has developed a complete and diverse career, with many notable titles. From his films with Pedro Almodóvar to his forays into Hollywood, these are the ten most outstanding.

HAM HAM (1992). It tasted like a potato omelette with onion in this Iberian fantasy directed by bigas moon, who knew how to see in her her strength and her potential. Pe achieved a Goya nomination for this work in which she was accompanied Javier Bardem and Jordi Molla. That same year, the public saw another facet of her with the innocent young lady of belle epoque, of Fernando Trueba, an important change of registry that anticipated that that actress had come to stay.

SHIFTERING MEAT (1997). After pigeonholing herself in friendly roles (the aforementioned belle epoque either Cheerful ma non troppoof colomo), the Madrid interpreter showed that she had much more inside in a single scene, on a bus, giving birth, and accompanied by what years later would be her mother-in-law, Pilar Barden. He began his collaboration with Almodovar.

THE GIRL OF YOUR EYES (1999). His first Goya was taken with the character of a folkloric woman who leaves Franco’s Spain to shoot a film in Germany. Well supported by a group of fabulous comedians, and supported by a script with the seal of rafael azconaPenelope exhibits here an irresistible charisma.

NO NEWS FROM GOD (2001). After the success of No one will talk about us when we are dead, Diaz Yanes returned with a somewhat misunderstood film but with an original starting point: a battle between good and evil, Heaven and Hell, in which Penelope coincided with Victoria April.

DON’T MOVE (2004). Penelope had already starred in major Hollywood productions (Blow, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin), but it was Italy where he found his luck, at the hands of actor and director Sergio Castellito and in the tremendous role of an Albanian woman victim of rape. She won Donatello’s David for Best Actress and the European Film Award.

RETURN (2006). His Raimunda brought him his second Goya and his first Oscar nomination. A feature film that demonstrated the understanding he had with Pedro Almodóvar, who wrote a story that was one hundred percent from La Mancha so that his actresses would show off, among whom were Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas and Blanca Portillo, winners all of them (with Pe) of the prize in Cannes.

VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA (2008). It was a supporting role, but it outshone Javier Bardem, Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall in a histrionic and unleashed register, that of a jealous woman who did not contain her emotions. Woody Allen it brought him his first (until now only) Oscar and worldwide industry recognition.

NINE (2009). This version of Eight and a half of Fellini in a musical key was undervalued, in part because of the clumsiness of its director, Rob Marshall, although it has its virtues thanks to the exceptional cast of the film. Penelope, who earned her third Oscar nomination, stood out from the crowd.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES (2011). And since actresses don’t only live on big roles, the participation of the Madrilenian in a saga like that of Pirates of the Caribbean It showed that you don’t have to be an American to be part of a big, successful production. In it he was reunited with the now controversial Johnny Depp, with which years before he had filmed Blow.

PARALLEL MOTHERS (2021). Almodovar again. After a briefer appearance in pain and glory (2019), the director wrote him a very powerful character in parallel mothers, a mature woman faced with motherhood and the debts of historical memory. Volpi Cup, Los Angeles Critics Award and Oscar and Goya nominations. The film did not excite, but she did.