A cartoon explains the pandemic to children – Games and Safety

PAVIA – The goal is to explain the Covid-19 pandemic to children, in particular to young primary school pupils. Thus was born “Leo and Giulia”, a cartoon resulting from the scientific dissemination project conceived by Professor Anna Odone, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Pavia and Fulbright scholar (the prestigious international exchange program for scholars, artists and scientists) between 2012 and 2013 at Harvard University.

“Leo and Giulia” are the two nice characters of the cartoon created by the animation studio “Maga Animation”. The dialogues between the two siblings, validated by a scientific committee of experts in public health, epidemiology and infectious diseases, explain what the Coronavirus is, how it is transmitted, what an epidemic and a pandemic are, and how even the little ones can contribute to prevent infection.

“I am convinced – comments Professor Odone – that children can understand even complex scientific contents, if conveyed with appropriate languages ​​and that it is the responsibility of our discipline, Public Health, to transmit the importance of prevention even to the little ones, so as to help them. to follow in a conscious and informed manner those behaviors that are so important to protect the health of the community “.

The project was also presented in Washington by the Italian Embassy and the United States Department of State, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the “Fulbright Program”. The cartoon was made in Italian with the patronage of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health and the Order of Doctors of Milan; the English version is part of a project funded by the European Commission, sponsored by the European Society of Public Health. Timvision also took care of sign language dubbing to allow children with hearing disabilities to learn more about Covid-19. (HANDLE).