The first octave of November also closes with the last session of the week. If a good day starts in the morning, November will be a month full of satisfactions for savers. There was no shortage of surprises on the Milan Stock Exchange with many blue chips on the crest of the wave. Today we witnessed a session that had not occurred for some time. In fact, a cascade of money has rained on Piazza Affari and the Stock Exchange is heading towards the pre-Christmas rally.

The last session of the week is generally not favorable to the markets, as traders do not like to open positions before the weekend. But today it was not like that, today there was the race to buy, especially in Piazza Affari. Almost a rush to the sales in advance of January, because some stocks that have literally flown today, a few days ago were at their lowest.

Repeating record on Western stock exchanges

The main Western stock exchanges ended today’s session on positive ground. The Euro Stoxx 50 index ended the session up by 0.6%, ever closer to the all-time high. The German Dax index gained 0.1%, closing above 16,000 points and making an all-time high. The Paris Stock Exchange also achieved an all-time high, the Cac 40 closed up by 0.7%, climbing over 7,000 points. London gained 0.3%.

At the time of the close of the stock exchanges in Europe, the Wall Street indices were in positive territory, at an all-time high. The Department of Labor released employment figures in October. Jobs in the USA have risen more than expected also thanks to the slowdown in infections from Covid-19. This data favored the positive opening of the US indices. But another piece of news pushed prices higher, especially the Dow Jones. Pfizer’s anti-Covid 19 pill gave excellent results, so the stock shot up by more than 8% after opening.

A cascade of money on Piazza Affari and the Stock Exchange launches towards the pre-Christmas rally

Among the European stock exchanges, the best was once again that of Milan. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed the session up 1% at 27,795 points. Our analysts had identified exactly this target in the article: “Purchases on European stock exchanges are multiplying but this one in particular seems to be favored”.

Today was an exceptional day for the blue chips. 11 stocks had a gain of over 2% and 4 stocks rose over 3%. Proof that the purchases have been widespread on all blue chips. The feeling is that large investors are increasing their purchases on the major stocks on the list. This scenario could be the prelude to the pre-Christmas rally.

Deepening

The point about the markets