A cast of Jimi Hendrix’s penis enters the collection of a museum in Iceland





The Icelandic Phallotheque added a mold of the erect penis of the legendary musician Jimi Hendrix to its collection, as an incentive to increase visits after the pandemic break.

This museum houses a collection of nearly 400 pieces, ranging from whale sexual organs in Plexiglas tubes to raccoon penises in formalin.

In his archives there is even the compilation of all the forms of the genitalia of the Icelandic handball team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Now, visitors can admire the latest piece added to the collection, a work by American artist Cynthia Albritton, who has dedicated her work to plastering the penises of rock stars.

A certificate of authenticity describes that the object is a replica of a 1968 original made in latex two years before the death of the artist, author of songs such as “Foxy Lady” and “Hey Joe”, who died of an overdose at 27 years.

“This is definitely one of our most valuable pieces,” said Thordur Olafur Thordarson, the museum’s deputy curator.

The story behind the acquisition is a fluke. An American couple who visited the museum were neighbors of the artist and told her about the Faloteca.

“They thought it would be a great opportunity for her to leave a permanent legacy,” Thordarson explained.

AFP