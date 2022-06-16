A cast of Jimi Hendrix’s penis enters the collection of a museum in Iceland

Entertainment

The Icelandic Phallotheque added a mold of the erect penis of the legendary musician Jimi Hendrix to its collection, as an incentive to increase visits after the pandemic break.

This museum houses a collection of nearly 400 pieces, ranging from whale sexual organs in Plexiglas tubes to raccoon penises in formalin.

In his archives there is even the compilation of all the forms of the genitalia of the Icelandic handball team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Now, visitors can admire the latest piece added to the collection, a work by American artist Cynthia Albritton, who has dedicated her work to plastering the penises of rock stars.

This photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a display case with a plaster cast of legendary rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix’s erect penis at the Icelandic Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, Iceland. – The museum has just added this new artifact to its vast collection: a cast of Hendrix’s phallus, made by American artist Cynthia Albritton, nicknamed Cynthia “Plaster Caster,” who has made casts of the penises of some 50 rock stars. A certificate of authenticity describes the object as “a very close replica of the original 1968 version, cast from the latex mold of a bronze offspring.” It is one of eight replicas the artist made of Hendrix’s phallus, two years before his death in 1970. (Photo by Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)

A certificate of authenticity describes that the object is a replica of a 1968 original made in latex two years before the death of the artist, author of songs such as “Foxy Lady” and “Hey Joe”, who died of an overdose at 27 years.

“This is definitely one of our most valuable pieces,” said Thordur Olafur Thordarson, the museum’s deputy curator.

The story behind the acquisition is a fluke. An American couple who visited the museum were neighbors of the artist and told her about the Faloteca.

“They thought it would be a great opportunity for her to leave a permanent legacy,” Thordarson explained.

