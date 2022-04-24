A catastrophe is avoided: Chiquibaby almost wears a dress similar to that of Adamari López

Today’s public prevented Chiquibaby and Adamari Lopez live a catastrophe on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards. In a post they exposed the two dresses that Chiquibaby had as an option to wear to this great event.

The public voted for silver, which stylized the figure of the beautiful presenter of Hoy Día, a design that also belongs to Giannina Azar. The gold, on the other hand, is not the same as the one worn by Adamari López, but it is in a similar style. there is no duIt is clear that if they had arrived with such a similar design, they would not only have been disappointed, but they would also have been confronted to see who looked better.

Here you can admire the image of Adamari López with a dress of Stephanie Paola and Gold Center jewelry. If you want to know everything we talked about with Adamari on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards, click here.

