“A ceiling of 1.5 euros for each levy and transparency on costs” – Corriere.it

It would be a total reversal of the model. Based on competition and transparency (so far often disregarded) on the commissions applied by banks for withdrawing money from ATMs. This was proposed by Alessandro Zollo, at the top of Bancomat spa, the company owned by the main credit institutions that manages the Bancomat and Pagobancomat circuits. «We are proposing a series of innovations that make it possible to make ATM management more profitable for banks, avoiding their closure as is happening in many small municipalities. Above all, we propose a ceiling of 1.5 euros for customers on each withdrawal from a bank other than the one where a current account is held and the preliminary display of the commission – explains Zollo -. Not only. We are also thinking about the creation of a circuit application to make the location of the points where to withdraw and the relative commission applied visible to all cardholders. For the supply chain, the elimination of circuit commissions and the absorption of process costs for the institutions, mainly card issuers ».

The proposal is being examined by the Antitrust Authority which will have to express itself soon on the protection of competition. However, the current model does not work. Because banks have “high management costs, for technological adaptation, for loading the drawer, investments in the security chain, insurance costs against any damage”, explains Zollo. A cost that is mainly absorbed by the bank that provides the withdrawal service. A tax between 70 and 90 cents for each transaction not offset by the interchange fee of 49 cents. For a service provided not to one’s own customer but to the account holder of another institution who pays a commission for “withdrawals in circularity” (ie not carried out by the ATMs of one’s own bank, which represent 25% of the 550 million per year) often up to 3 euros communicated only when opening an account in the contract that governs relations with one’s own institution.



So we all lose: «The customer withdraws from another bank and he does not know what commission is applied and the bank because it is unable to remunerate that service », says Zollo. In the meantime, ATMs are decreasing in small municipalities.

