a celebrated DC star reveals his failure at audition as a Guardian

Many actors over the years have gone from the DC to the Marvel universe and vice versa; just think that the same director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, he also directed the last chapter of Suicide Squad is that JK Simmons – years after playing JJJ for him Spider-Man by Raimi – both joined the cast of Justice League.

Sometimes it can also happen that the most beloved actors try to audition for a role but in the end a colleague turns out to be more suitable for the character. Kind of what happened to Zachary Levi, who back in 2012 tried to join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy proposing himself for the part of Peter Quill. In a recent interview for The Playlist, the actor explained how things went with the director of the franchise:

“James Gunn and I knew each other, we were friends. We also had game nights together. He asked me to try a reading for Star-Lord and I did. I got to the next step and finally found myself auditioning in front of the camera. I wanted that role so badly. It all depended on me and Chris Pratt, but he had always been a favorite for that role even if he was reluctant. Understandable, that’s a great thing, it’s Marvel! You think they’ll know you forever just for that.“

As we know, however, in the end Pratt accepted the role, but Zachary Levi certainly did not give up and tried his luck with another beloved hero, this time DC. As explained by the actor, in fact, he remained on good terms with Gunn and this opened the doors for Shazam !: “I auditioned with a close friend of James’s and he just told him to give me a chance and that I would be great. I don’t know if that’s how I got the role exactly, but it sure did have its weight. I owe Gunn a debt because he believed in me enough to pass that information on.“

