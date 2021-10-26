A century later, the photos of the Britannic emerge

Britannic ship photo

We have all heard of the sinking of the Titanic, an imposing ship that sank on April 15, 1912 on her maiden voyage which never took her to New York Harbor. Thanks to the 1997 blockbuster film directed by James Cameron’s mastery that made two actors such as Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet immortal.

Certainly less known is the story of the sister ship of the Titanic, the Britannic which met a tragic fate that does not differ much from that of the most famous ship 4 years later in 1916. Now, more than a century later, a series of images appear as incredible as they are disturbing. The shots were collected in the book “Expedition Britannic”.

Loading... Advertisements

photo ship Britannic, the boat was wrecked in just 55 years

The Britannic, which was a massive hospital ship, took only 55 minutes to sink. Many of the photos taken by the diver, many objects and places once used by travelers and crew including a bathroom complete with taps, show what would once have been used by victims during the war period. These and other images showed the remains of life inside the hospital ship that once housed 3,300 people.

photo ship Britannic, Rick Ayrton: “My most memorable dive”

Meanwhile Rick Ayrton, reports the “Mirror”, said that the dive made to discover the Britannic was “the most memorable”: “I have been diving since the late 1980s and without a doubt the Britannic was my most memorable dive to date.” He then added: “It’s amazing to see parts of the ship that you can relate to. Since the wreck is quite intact, you can view the captain on the bridge giving orders. […] Seeing the bridge with the telegraph heads and the rudder with the deteriorated spokes of what was left of the ship’s rudder is particularly extraordinary. “

photo ship Britannic, the boat made six voyages

The hospital ship Britannic set sail six times mostly during World War I to help the victims of the Greek island of Lemnos before returning to Southampton. The last trip took place in 1916 and sank on 12 November hit by a mine that caused it to sink about 400 feet.