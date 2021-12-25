a challenge also for Germany- Corriere.it

from Maurizio Ferrera

The guidelines in favor of financial solidarity between countries have become the majority throughout the Union, largely due to the pandemic

Land the praises of the new chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italy during his visit to Rome were an excellent signal. With the Next Generation Eu program, the Union has made an important bet on our country and its resilience and resilience capacity. During the negotiations of the first half of 2020, the distrust of some countries was very high, so much so that they imposed that the national plans and their periodic reports can be examined by the European Council on the possible request of a dubious government. The confidence accorded to our Prime Minister on the basis of the results already obtained is also invaluable in addressing the crucial discussions next year on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. THEn perspective, the theme of the transformation of some instruments of Ngeu itself (such as the common debt) from temporary to permanent will also be proposed.

Lucrezia Reichlin illustrated well on the

Courier service

of December 18, the options on the table regarding the Pact, which should be made more flexible so as not to enclose some national economies, like ours, in the mesh of austerity again. Rightly, Reichlin points out that the final choices will depend on political will: a complex and difficult construct to form in a Union of 27 countries, with different preferences and cultures.

Three different groups of countries face each other today on economic issues. The first, led by France and Italy and composed of the countries of the South, can be defined as a coalition of solidarity, in favor of greater integration of fiscal policies, common debt and conditional transfers between countries. The Quirinal Treaty and the personal agreement between Macron and Draghi confirmed that the Southern alliance is still alive and well thanks to the editorial signed by both asking for more flexible tax rules, published yesterday by

Financial Times

and today since Courier service on page 19. Then there is the coalition of frugal countries, led by Holland, which includes Austria and the Nordics. These countries had strenuously opposed the NGEU, they reluctantly accepted it only as a provisional tool and are opposed to any permanent solidarity mechanism. They would also like to restore the old rigid rules of the Stability Pact. Austria is going through a difficult political crisis today, but the champion of frugality, the conservative Mark Rutte, has just been reconfirmed as premier of the Netherlands. Holland is the largest of the small countries, its ability to aggregate consensus and influence EU decisions should not be underestimated. Finally, there is the sovereign coalition, led by Poland and Hungary, made up of the other central-eastern countries albeit with different degrees of conviction. This group is strongly interested in EU funds, on which it perceives itself in competition with the countries of the South. On many issues, Poland and Hungary challenge one of the cardinal principles of European law: the priority of EU rules over national ones, starting with from those concerning the rule of law. Because it has blatantly violated these rules, Poland is now accused of the EU institutions, which have blocked the financial transfers already planned. This controversy is bound to heavily interfere with future discussions, including the one concerning the Pact.

Where does Germany fit in? The answer to this crucial question, given Berlin’s economic and political weight. In the first months of the pandemic, Chancellor Merkel was lukewarmly on the side of the frugal. Over time, however, it converted to the logic of solidarity, also thanks to Macron’s insistence and a certain confidence in Giuseppe Conte. Merkel succeeded in the operation that seemed impossible, that is to build a common political will on the Ngeu, weaving a web of agreements and concessions to frugal and central-eastern countries. The problem of establishing which side the new Berlin government stands today.

As finance minister, Scholz had played a positive role in the Ngeu negotiations, in close contact with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire and alongside the chancellor. But the new ruling coalition also includes the liberals, who are much more conservative in terms of taxation, as is the Bundesbank. The Greens are in favor of solidarity, but the coalition contract signed between the three parties says little about the Pact and the common debt, and what it says is prudent if not ambiguous.

The political will expressed by governments must necessarily take public opinion into account. Fortunately, good news arrives on this front. The guidelines in favor of financial solidarity between countries have become the majority throughout the Union, largely as a result of the pandemic. The average percentage of solidarity citizens is 68% in the Southern countries and 72% in the Eastern ones. Even in frugal countries, solidarity represents 59%, while in Germany they are 62%. In the latter nation, more than half of the solidarity workers would even be willing to finance transfers to other countries with a personal solidarity contribution equal to 1% of their income in the event of high unemployment, the impact of climate change, epidemics and natural disasters. Of course, there are also not negligible minorities against it. But the alibi that in the last decade the countries of the North, including Germany, has always justified the predilection for austerity: our taxpayers do not want. Perhaps it was also the awareness of the new mood of her own public opinion that at the time prompted Angela Merkel to abandon the frugal. It is to be hoped that this will remain the same for the new leaders of Berlin, so that the traffic light coalition can keep the color green for the construction of a pan-European solidarity. Not in the name of a Union of Welfare Transfers, but to safeguard the common interest of all countries in growth and prosperity.