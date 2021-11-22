“A challenge to steal the flag for charity” – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

During the week the Jamaican champion had congratulated Marcell Jacobs saying that if he had been there, he would have won in Tokyo. The reply: Let’s challenge ourselves to steal the flag

The invitation posted on Instagram by Marcell Jacobs (739 thousand followers) of the official ones: Dear Usain, if my hero and I thank you for the “so much” to me. You also said that in a confrontation between you and me you would have won, so I’m ready for the challenge. How about a charity stealer? the I bring my team, you yours.

The challenge stems from a fragment of an interview with CNN by the legendary Jamaican sprinter who, when asked for an opinion on the Olympic champion of 100 meters and 4×100 meters in Tokyo, had said: For me, Marcell’s success was a surprise. I thought the Americans would win, but he came out and he proved to be one of the best. When you step onto the big stage, you have to materialize the hard work you have done. So hats off to him. The Jamaican’s answer could come on Instagram where Bolt has 11 million followers.

Meanwhile, Jacobs enjoys the highly qualified compliments, in the week in which the British press continued to insinuate suspicions about his victories, like the latest Times investigation entitled The Jacobs Mystery).