A challenging Friday for ‘Checo’ Pérez

Sergio Czech Perez admitted that they made some changes to the car Red Bull in the second training sessions Australian Grand Prix of the F1 and they didn’t work.

“It was quite a challenging Friday for us. We made some changes in FP2 that we need to look into because some things don’t work as expected. The car felt better in some aspects from FP1 to the second session and in others it did not, there is a lot to work on to try to understand the direction we have taken”, mentioned the man from Guadalajara.

TIMES OF ‘CZECH’ IN PRACTICES:

First session: 1:20.399 / position: 3 / laps: 20.

Second session 1:19.658 / position: 5 / laps: 20.

For ‘Checo’, the key point for this weekend is to find a few tenths, which would be favorable for them.

“It has been a very difficult day in terms of mileage, starting in FP1 and we lost some time in FP2, but I think we have some good data to go over tonight. If we can find a few tenths that would turn things in our favor this weekend, we just have to understand where we are at the moment with the car,” he said.

– “We’ve made some good improvements today. We are heading in a good direction and we’ll try to build from there tomorrow.” Reaction from Max and Checo after Friday Practice for the #AusGP — —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 8, 2022

PROUD TO TAKE JALISCO AROUND THE WORLD

This Friday morning Enrique AlfaroGovernor of Jalisco, shared a video of a meeting he had with Sergio Pérez, where they prepare some things to carry the name of Jalisco throughout the world.

“I am very happy and very proud to take Jalisco around the world and I hope to bring joy to all Jalisco residents,” said the Ambassador of Jalisco in Mexico.

