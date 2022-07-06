A charity gala in Platja d’en Bossa to raise funds for cancer patients and their families

The Torre del Mar hotel is finalizing the details: everything is ready for the grand gala dinner which, together with the Pitiusa Association to Help Those Affected by Cancer (Apaac) is organizing for the night of July 9. During the evening there will be a raffle for 30 prizes with the aim of raising funds for Apaac. Specifically, all the money raised will go to psycho-oncological and social care for cancer patients and their families, yoga and Pilates activities, physiotherapy and aquatic therapy, as well as onco-aesthetic advice for cancer patients.

Attendance at the event, which will begin at 8:30 p.m., has a price of 100 euros. The amount of the ticket will be allocated entirely to this cause. There are still some tickets available. Tickets can be reserved by calling 628 21 91 75.

The event, which will be held at the convention center of the Torre del Mar hotel (Platja d’en Bossa), will be presented by Lara Palma (“La Palmer”) and will include a menu prepared by the hotel’s kitchen team, which includes appetizers, first and second courses, dessert and drinks.

In addition to tasting the gastronomic proposal, those attending this event will be able to enjoy music, dance and entertainment from different shows. “And there are many artists who have not wanted to miss the opportunity to participate in this evening”, the hotel highlighted through a press release in this regard.

“The dinner will be enlivened by endless performances that will alternate throughout the night. To whet your appetite, the group from Sa Bodega will perform a demonstration of ball pages; It will not be the only dance show, as the Teresa Rojas Flamenco Ballet will also delight attendees with a performance in which the dancers will be accompanied by singers and guitarists. In addition, the night will also feature the spectacular acrobatic shows of Acrobatik-a, and the lively cabaret-type dinner show by Gorgeous Ibiza. As if all this were not enough, the event will also host musical performances by musicians Helena Lynn and Eugenio (lounge – house) and the cheerful Cuban duo Calle Bogaloo”, details the aforementioned statement.