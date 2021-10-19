A chart predicts new all-time highs for Bitcoin by November

If the new price data is accurate, Bitcoin (BTC) is well on its way to reach new all-time highs this month and at least $ 72,000 in November.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Filbfilb, an analyst at the trading platform Decentrader, described a target he believes can be reached for this month and next.

BTC at $ 72,000? “Stranger things have happened”

While “Uptober” has been producing strongly bullish results so far, analysts are eager to examine where Bitcoin’s bull run could go in Q4.

As Cointelegraph reported, some forecasts use historical price comparisons and even simple calculations to indicate short-term BTC / USD targets of up to $ 300,000.

For Filbfilb, a return to the previous all-time high of $ 64,500 and above in the coming weeks would still be a good result, but the current bullish Bitcoin market does not seem to need some kind of push to do so.

“Some good news coupled with stubborn HODLers and it’s possible … stranger things have happened,” commented.

However, despite the bullish trajectory, he added that now is not the time to take risk, advising traders to do not use excessive leverage for long or short positions.

A shared chart compares 2021 and 2017, the year following the previous halving event. Considering the historical price performance, a return to historical highs by the end of October seems possible, aligning with other forecasts.

Comparison of BTC / USD charts. Source: Filbfilb / Twitter

Bets are growing on a low of $ 45,000

In the meantime, about a potential fix Filbfilb proposed the idea of ​​$ 48,000, although sales interest is generally low.

“My head says $ 48,000 but basically there don’t seem to be any sellers other than what I see on exchanges. I don’t know, I’m on 50/50,” has explained on Twitter.

This aligns with Decentrader’s targets around $ 45,000-$ 50,000 once the resistance near $ 60,000 is reached.

“As in previous events, we have seen a correction towards the $ 50,000-51,000 level, which we expect again,He warned late last week in an update on the market.

“It should be noted that corrections to significant levels such as $ 50,000 in this case often don’t hold up the first strike, so we will be looking at the price action in this zone as the price could slowly slide to $ 45,000 as we saw in February.”

At the time of writing, BTC / USD is hovering around $ 57,150 while a period of consolidation followed a five-month untouched local high.