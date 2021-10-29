News

a Chicago animal shelter accepts donations to DOGE

PAWS Chicago, an animal aid organization in the Midwestern city that aims to abolish the use of euthanasia for dogs and cats residing in shelters, is now accepting donations in cryptocurrencies.

In an announcement on Tuesday, PAWS Chicago said it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other tokens to support the construction of a new hospital for homeless dogs and cats. The organization hopes to attract donors from “a tech-savvy demographic“, promoting crypto donations through digital billboards depicting a dog shooting lasers from the eyes.

Source: Reddit user slappy__white

The devolved cryptocurrency donations will drastically reduce the number of animals culled in U.S. shelters, using sterilization instead. PAWS Chicago claims to have performed 300,000 surgeries in its 25 years of operation, helping to reduce the number of homeless animals culled in the Chicago area by 91%. The new medical center aims to improve its efforts to save animals.

We look forward to connecting with the growing cryptocurrency community, which can help support the future of animal welfare in Chicago and save their lives.“said Susanna Homan, CEO of PAWS Chicago.

Related: After 6 years of inactivity, the Dogecoin Foundation will be officially re-established

The Dogecoin logo harks back to a well-known Internet meme depicting a Japanese Shiba Inu, which became very popular in 2013. DOGE was born as a joke that same year, but quickly attracted a vibrant community around it. This year, thanks in part to the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the price of the cryptocurrency has jumped from less than a cent to an all-time high of $ 0.68. It is currently at $ 0.283, down about 5% from yesterday.

Leave a Reply

