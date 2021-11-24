a child also died- Corriere.it

The death toll of the Wisconsin massacre rises, six people have been killed

He didn’t make it, his heart stopped beating and so it increased to 6 dead and 47 wounded – including an unspecified number of children – the toll of the massacre caused on Sunday 21 November by a car launched on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The person in charge, a multi-judge who had been released from prison just two days earlier, is now accused of murder. Darrel Brooks, who allegedly fell on the participants in the demonstration in an attempt to escape from the scene of a stabbing: videos circulated on the web show Brooks’ car breaking through the traffic barriers and accelerating before running over the participants in the parade; other videos, taken from different angles,

they show the car run over to little girls and the members of a marching band

. Brooks had been released from prison just two days after paying a bail of just one thousand dollars: a circumstance destined to rekindle the controversy already underway in the US due to the increase in violent crimes linked to early release policies adopted by various states and local administrations. US, and promoted by the presidential administration.