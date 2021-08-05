A child from Ollastra among the protagonists of Salvatore Mereu’s new film

Oristano

Some students from Oristano University are also involved in the project

From Ollastra, she ends up on the set of Salvatore Mereu’s new film. It happened to little Giovanni Porcu, 10 years old, chosen by the well-known Sardinian director – after a long selection throughout the Medio Campidano – to play one of the two leading roles for his new film, entitled “Bentu”.

Together with the very young and debut actor, there is also Giuseppe “Peppeddu” Cuccu, the actor from Orgola, who also made his debut as a child, in 1960, with the film “Banditi a Orgosolo” by Vittorio De Seta.

A life dedicated to the harvest of wheat but also the story of a man, apparently alone, against everything and everyone but above all against nature. This is what the new film by the Sardinian director, Salvatore Mereu, is about, entitled “Bentu” and is now almost at the end of the shooting that has been taking place since the beginning of July in the countryside of Guasila and Mandas.

After his latest work, “Assandira” (2020), premiered on 6 September 2020 out of competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, the well-known director, originally from Dorgali, has decided to “launch” into a new cinematic challenge.

Set in the Sardinia of the fifties, on the hills of Trexenta, at the time one of the oldest granaries on the island, the film tells of an elderly farmer, Raffaele, and his simple life devoted entirely to the harvest of wheat that he takes care of with ancient wisdom and dedication on the family farm.

At the beginning of summer, like every year, after he has finished harvesting the ears by hand, Raffaele awaits the arrival of the wind, the right one, to ventilate his crops. In those hills where the protagonist of the story is, isolated from everything and where the arrival of a thresher has not yet been seen, it is the wind that says the last word, that decides everything. With his breath he must separate the wheat from the straw. And this is how Raffaele can do nothing but wait for him and wait. He will not be found unprepared: he decides to sleep there, away from everyone, from his family, from the country.

This time, however, the wind seems determined not to want to show up. To keep the elderly farmer company, in addition to his animals and his trusty mare Tortorella, there is a child: Angelino.

“The story we are telling is a metaphor”, explains director Salvatore Mereu, “of this continuous challenge that is renewed between man and nature, where it seems clear who will succumb. The days of this man and his long attestation of the wind are enlivened, from time to time, by the visit of a little boy, Angelino, who goes to see him and allows him to still have a small bond with the outside world ”.

But, perhaps, the protagonist in this story is also another: the wind, a symbolic element for the Sardinians and their land. “The wind”, always adds the director Mereu, “I believe it gives us the measure of our perennial search for ourselves, of our instability and reminds us that nothing is really solid and firm”.

Salvatore Mereu and Peppeddu Cuccu on the set – Photo Rebecca Scintu

As in Mereu’s previous works, once again the dialogues of the film are in Sardinian. “This is a costume film”, explains Salvatore Mereu, “it was therefore natural to make this choice even if this, apparently, could alienate us from a part of the public. It is also true, however, that when you tell a story you have to do it trying to respect it in its nature and therefore the choice of Sardinian was, in the end, an obligatory choice “.

Produced by Viacolvento – the film house founded by the director Salvatore Mereu himself and his wife Elisabetta Soddu – in collaboration with the University of Cagliari and with the support of the Sardinia Region and the Sardegna Film Commission and the contribution of the municipalities of Guasila, Turri and Sanluri – the short film draws free inspiration from “The wind and other stories” by Antonio Cossu.

The direction and the screenplay are by Salvatore Mereu who, in addition to making use of a precious contribution from the troupe made up of professional experts in the sector, also sees the active participation of ten students enrolled in the master’s degree course of “Multimedia Production Sciences” of the University of Cagliari, coordinated by the professor Antioco Floris, who is also an associate producer of the film. Some of them are from Oristano and province.

For the students, in fact, an educational workshop focused on cinema but which, after an initial part of casting, location scouting and pre-production, is now proving to be a concrete training experience in the field, all-round, and which allows you to touch the set and all that is behind the preparation of a film.

The cast and crew. There are two main actors in the film, one is Giovanni Porcu, from Ollastra, 10 years. He is making his debut in the world of cinema and curiously in a situation similar to that in which the other leading actor of “Bentu”, Peppeddu Cuccu, originally from Orgosolo and who at the time had been “Found” by chance and then chosen by the director Vittorio De Seta, for one of the most famous films in Sardinia: “Banditi a Orgosolo”.

The film crew is made up of: Francesco Piras (director of photography); Andrea Lotta (editing), Luca Noce (scenography), Salvatore Aresu (costumes), Roberto Cois (sound) while for the production and organization direction, Laura Biagini (di Oristano).

As for the students who are participating in the project, there are: Eleonora Angiargiu; Roberta D’Aprile; Claudio Fiori, Federica Melis (of Uras); Stefania R. Andolfo (of Oristano); Gaia Lampis; Rebecca Scintu (of San Nicolò D’Arcidano), Claudia Pitzalis; Natasha Massa (of Uras) and Gianfranca Lai.

