a child is bullied for his Tony costume. But it becomes the idol of the web [FOTO]

Despite Iron Man, the superhero played by Robert Downey Jr. for over a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both one of the most famous and important characters in contemporary pop culture, there are still those who do not see him that way.

In the last few hours, the story of Evan has gone viral online, a 10-year-old boy who for Halloween showed up at school dressed as Tony Stark complete with vest, sunglasses and goatee. The child was teased by his schoolmates, as his mother told People: “He was really excited about his costume, he thought he was among the best. But shortly after entering the school, the principal calls me because Evan was in tears… the other children were filling him with insults and malice. He wanted me to go and get him, he was very upset “.

“He was so hurt by those comments that, once he got home, he ran to the bathroom to take off his make-up. He didn’t even want to go to the party scheduled for that night … I’ve never seen him so upset. He’s the kind of guy who would go to school in a tuxedo for the class photo, just because he doesn’t care what other people say. But these comments impressed him deeply “.

The mother continues to tell the story: “We both cried, and then I took him out to eat ice cream. I loved his costume from Iron Man, i knew it was beautiful, but the comments made it insecure. We talked a lot that day, I told him they were probably just jealous or couldn’t afford such a cool costume. After a while, he found his smile and wanted to go back to the party “.

As in the best stories, there is a happy ending and a lesson to be learned: “I think he has learned an important lesson: he will never be the kind of person who will hurt others with words. Words are important. I was about to not write “bullies” because he received no physical injuries, but he was injured nonetheless. Words hurt, they have a value. If you see someone doing this, help those who are being made fun of», Concludes the mother with a touching post on social media.

HERE THE PHOTO OF LITTLE EVAN’S HALLOWEEN COSTUME.

