A Childhood Marked by Absence, a Three-Minute Audition, and a Love of the Theater: Snippets in the Life of Clive Owen

He was born on October 3, 1964 in Coventry, a manufacturing city located in the heart of the United Kingdom. He was the fourth of five children when Jess Owen abandoned them when he was three years old (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

-What is the most difficult thing about being a Hollywood heartthrob?

-You should ask someone.

There is one weakness that Clive Owen has not succumbed to: This man has little interest in pleasing the public. Despite his perch, deep blue eyes and British composure, the actor prefers to endow his characters with an intensity that ends up stealing the scene from his physical attractiveness. “I’ve always approached characters like, ‘I’m not here to charm you, but take a look to see why this person works the way they do. It’s not going to be easy, because good and complicated characters aren’t, but try to understand them,’” he said with his usual thoughtful cadence. Owen has a Zelig vocation to cover himself with skins that are always complex and different from each other: a professional bank robber, the psychopathic boyfriend who interrogates his ex about infidelity, an obsessive and drug-dependent surgeon, or more recently, former President Bill Clinton. in his most infamous moment of sex scandal and impeachment. His performances can transition between manic fervor and a cool style where he displays his Adonis demeanor.; a multifaceted talent that he nurtured from his teens.

The Englishman who is recognized as a theater animal, conquered Hollywood but chooses to spend his days in London with his wife, Sarah-Jane Fenton and their family. The marriage that met playing Romeo and Juliet and married in 1995, chose the normal routine away from the flashes. In fact, what she likes least about his profession is spending time away from home and away from his two teenage daughters. “The time we spend apart is my biggest concern. I don’t want them to reach adolescence thinking that his father wasn’t there for them when they needed him most.” Perhaps it is due to a “rough” childhood, as he described it, or simply, Owen is a dedicated father to his family. The heartthrob with a thousand faces turns 58 today.

He began his studies at the Royal Academic of Dramatic Arts in London, where he had to perform several works by William Shakespeare.

In Coventry, a manufacturing city located in the heart of the United Kingdom, Clive Owen was born on October 3, 1964. The actor who earned a place to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, the prestigious drama school where Peter studied O’Toole, Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins, went through several troubles before shining on the boards. The fourth of five children of Pamela Cotton and Jess Owen had a difficult childhood: his biological father, a country music singer, abandoned him when he was three years old. “It’s my fault,” Jess Owen said ruefully as the actor was taking off with a movie career. “I made a mistake and I am paying for it. I don’t mind the fact that Clive doesn’t want to see me. He would do the same if he were him.” Clive and his father had a brief reconciliation when he was 19, but the relationship did not continue. Four decades ago, Owen Jr. decided to break all contact.

After Jess’s abandonment, Pamela formed a relationship with a railroad worker who became her stepfather. During adolescence, Owen discovered her love for acting, but in Coventry it did not seem like a possible way out. In a vocational talk at his high school, he was encouraged to say it out loud: “When they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I said: ‘Actor’. They all laughed: ‘Seriously, what do you really want to do?”. Luckily, he soon joined a small theater group where he found a place for his calling. “That saved my life,” she confessed during an interview with English presenter James Corden.

In 1996 he made his Hollywood debut with “Dangerous Ambition”, a thriller co-starring Halle Berry, and two years later, in the film “Croupier”, he fully entered the American film industry.

At school, Owen was a rebellious young man who didn’t try very hard to keep up with his grades. His self-destructive impulse led him to squander an opportunity to study at London’s Mountview drama school to spend his hours in billiards and gambling, hoping for a turn in his fortune. But after two years of unemployment and wandering, in 1984 he applied to the Royal Academy (RADA) to study dramatic arts. The audition was demanding: three minutes of Shakespeare to show your talent. Owen was among a select litter that included Ralph Fiennes and Jane Horrocks.

During his theatrical seasons he met his wife, the actress Sarah-Jane Fenton: she played the role of Juliet and he played Romeo. Fenton then abandoned her craft to pursue academia, as a doctoral researcher in mental health at the University of Birmingham. Owen, on the other hand, began a slow path to fame: after the theater would come roles on British television, but the role that opened the doors of the American industry for him was the leading role in croupier. Although the film only grossed £55,000, his portrayal of Jack Manfred, a troubled casino clerk, caught the attention of several producers and directors. His cards were marked for an upward path: a cult film directed by Guy Ritchie, a disturbing role in Gosford Park, a romantic lead opposite Angelina Jolie and a blockbuster with the saga, Jason Bourne.

Clive Owen and Sarah-Jane Fenton are the parents of Hannah and Eve, now teenagers. He visits them in London whenever he can (Samir Hussein / Getty Images)

In 2005, his role as a dermatologist heartbroken by his cheating wife in closer, brought him gold when he won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for best supporting performance. Her co-star, Julia Roberts said he “took her breath away” with his performance. His father Jess saw his son’s film in a Leicester cinema with hundreds of spectators. With a history of critical and box office success, Owen confessed that the most important moment in his career was appearing in Curb your Enthusiasmthe series of comedian Larry David: “They were all so good. The only thing he thought was: ‘don’t screw it up’”. The reporter then asked, “Was Larry happy with your performance?” He replied, “I have no idea.”

If on screen, the British enjoys those roles that put him on the edge of a knife, off camera, he flees Los Angeles to take refuge in London with his wife and two daughters, Hannah and Eve. The youngest followed in her father’s footsteps and entered the Royal Academy. When asked if her decision makes her feel dizzy, she replies, “Not at all. I don’t understand those actors who say: ‘for nothing in the world would I want my children to be actors’. I always think: ‘It was not bad for you’. Of course it’s a brutal profession and you face a lot of rejection, but I support it with all my heart because I had a great time doing this”.

