A Chinese newspaper wrote that Communist Party members are all expected to have three children

About a month ago the Chinese news site China Reports, controlled by the government, had published an unsigned editorial saying that all members of the Chinese Communist Party should be required to have at least three children. The article, initially ignored, in recent days has had a huge spread on Chinese social networks, where it has been read and commented on by many people, who have speculated on the possibility that the article may anticipate some new measure not yet announced.

In the last few days the article has been deleted, but a copy is still available online. In one passage we read:

“No Party member should use any excuse, objective or personal, for not marrying or having children, or for having only one or two children. Each party member should assume responsibility and obligation for the growth of the country’s population and commit to pursuing the three-child policy “

While it is only an opinion piece and there is currently no government policy requiring Party members to have three children, the editorial – published in a state-owned newspaper – has aroused much interest and concern: an obligation like that. proposed by the article would in fact involve many people, given that the Chinese Communist Party, which has ruled the country in an authoritarian manner since 1949, has 95 million members.

The screenshot of the article circulated mainly on Weibo, a sort of Chinese Twitter, where according to the South China Morning Post it would be viewed by nearly 6 million people and commented on by thousands of them. Among the comments, some expressed concern that such an obligation would violate China’s law on the protection of women’s rights, which among other things establishes women’s freedom not to have children.

Another hypothesis is that the article could instead anticipate a new propaganda campaign, and not a legal obligation.

From 1979 to 2016, the “One-child policy”, according to which each couple could have only one child, with the aim of avoiding the overpopulation of the country. Due to the average aging of the inhabitants, which risked slowing economic growth, in 2016 couples were allowed to have two.

However, the 2016 measure had not led to the expected results and for this reason the Communist Party last May approved a new law that allows couples to have up to three children. In addition, to encourage births, some economic and social measures were adopted that will help support families, and the economic sanctions applied to couples who had more children than the number allowed by law were canceled.

