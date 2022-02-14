A Chinese rocket will hit the moon, not by Elon Musk – Space & Astronomy

The space debris destined to crash on the Moon on March 4 is not the stage of a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, but the booster of the Chinese Long Gear 3C rocket used for the Chang’e 5-T1 mission in 2014. Ad astronomer Bill Gray himself admits the exchange of identities, who at the end of January had announced the impact on the Moon (an event that is still confirmed at 13:25 Italian time on March 4th).

The yellow WE0913A about the identity of space debris stems from a misunderstanding dating back to almost seven years ago. The mysterious object, discovered on March 14, 2015 and initially mistaken for an asteroid, was later associated with space debris. Since it had passed close to the moon just two days after the launch of the American satellite DScovr, Gray and other experts had identified it as the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that had been used for putting it into orbit, but this assumption was wrong. Nobody would have noticed, at least until a few days ago, when the announcement of the impact against the Moon generated a strong media echo around the world.

The error was noticed by the engineer Jon Giorgini, of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Jpl) of NASA, who on Saturday contacted Gray via email explaining that DScovr had not passed close to the Moon and therefore not even the rocket could have followed a similar trajectory. .

Having understood the error, Gray went to re-examine the launch logs prior to March 2015, thus ending up identifying another possible identikit for the space debris: that of the booster of the Long March 3C rocket, mysteriously disappeared after the launch of the Chinese mission Chang ‘e-5 T1 in October 2014.

The story once again highlights the difficulties with which objects are traced in the lunar space due to the lack of adequate tools.