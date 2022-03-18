A Chinese smash hit proves you can beat Japan at their own (video) game

MiHoYo made some female characters’ outfits less revealing, a decision some fans appreciated but others see as an example of the threat posed by China’s regulations. (Qilai Shen/The New York Times)

TOKYO — Genshin Impact, one of the world’s most popular mobile video games, has all the hallmarks of a Japanese creation: giant robots; human-sized swords; characters with huge eyes and bristling hair of all colors; and a disconcerting fixation with women dressed in maid outfits.

There is only one detail: it is Chinese.

Released in late 2020, Genshin Impact is the first genuine international smash hit for the Chinese video game industry. In its first year on the market, it grossed $2 billion, a record for mobile games, according to Sensor Tower, a company that monitors mobile apps. Also, unlike other popular Chinese games, it is believed that it generated most of its revenue from abroad.

The game’s success points to a shift in the balance of power in the $200 billion-a-year global video game industry, which has long been dominated by Japan and the United States.

Chinese developers, flush with money from the huge domestic market, are looking to expand outside of China. They see Japan—the world’s old video game superpower—as a juicy target, and Chinese companies have begun recruiting Japanese talent and applying the lessons learned from years spent imitating Japanese industry leaders.

In some respects, China has already begun to overtake its Asian neighbor. It has developed world-class engineering capabilities after a decade of outsourcing work for Japanese video game companies, and Chinese companies like NetEase and Tencent are making the kind of investments in game development that their Japanese competitors only dream of.

However, Genshin Impact is also a reminder that while China’s video game industry may have achieved technical mastery, it still faces significant creative shortcomings. Although it has some Chinese elements, Genshin is a near-perfect reproduction of one of Japan’s most popular video game genres: fantasy RPGs.

An advertisement for Genshin Impact, a Chinese video game, in Tokyo’s Akihabara shopping area on March 13, 2022. (Noriko Hayashi/The New York Times)

The game’s creators, from the Shanghai-based company miHoYo, proudly refer to themselves as “otakus,” a Japanese term often used to describe people whose lives are consumed by aspects of the game. Japanese pop culture, such as manga and anime.

The game’s reliance on Japanese themes is a powerful demonstration of that country’s considerable soft power, as well as the limited results of China’s efforts to build the same. China’s video game sector, like the rest of its entertainment and culture industry, has struggled to produce distinctive and original content with international appeal. In part, it is a symptom of his authoritarian government’s tight controls on business and society.

Although China has become an economic giant, it has had a hard time shaking off the image that it is better at imitating other people’s ideas than creating its own.

Still, imitation or not, for many analysts, Genshin is a sign of the challenges facing the Japanese video game industry. In the face of fierce competition from the United States, Europe and now China, it has ceded its once-dominant position over the last two decades.

Even many who initially dismissed the game as a cheap imitation were won over by its quality and attention to detail. From the standpoint of technology, art direction and gameplay, Genshin represents a huge leap for China, said Yukio Futatsugi, CEO of Grounding Inc., a game developer based in Fukuoka, Japan.

“Honestly, it’s a great game,” he said, adding that he’s gotten a lot of people in his industry to think, “we’re in trouble.”

Genshin stands out for its fantasy world construction and broad appeal not only geographically but also demographically: the game is unusually popular with women.

There are a host of female characters among the dozens available for players to explore a vast realm, delving into dungeons, fighting monsters, and completing quests to advance the epic story narrative about a mysterious traveler caught up in a war between the humanity and the gods.

In what could be a first for China, the Genshin mythology has inspired the kind of worldwide response that has long defined the success of Japanese games: cosplay, fan arts, and endless online scrutiny of the characters and their character. magical kingdom, Teyvat. (In 2021, it was the most mentioned game on Twitter.)

Gamers in Japan have mostly viewed Genshin as an homage to, or imitation of, the most recent installment in one of the country’s most beloved fantasy video game franchises: The Legend of Zelda.

Genshin’s generous borrowing from the game’s most recent chapter—called Breath of the Wild—is mixed with a number of references to other Japanese cartoons and video games, such as Hayao Miyazaki’s Castle in the Sky movie and the game Dragon Quest RPG.

MiHoYo overcame initial skepticism among Japanese gamers by adding a new zone in Genshin called Inazuma, which is inspired by the Tokugawa period of Japanese history.

The representation is not necessarily positive: the country is an isolated and xenophobic archipelago enveloped in a radioactive fog. But for Japanese gamers, those negatives have been more than offset by positive portrayals of both Japan and its gaming culture, said Yusuke Shibata, who has a YouTube channel where hundreds of thousands of viewers watch him play the game. .

Japan accounts for nearly a third of Genshin’s revenue, even though playtime and download counts—at least on mobile—lag behind the more popular Japanese games.

Genshin is a free-to-play video game, but it has generated a huge amount of revenue through another concept borrowed from Japanese games: charging players for the opportunity to obtain powerful new characters and equipment. The concept is known as “gacha,” a Japanese word that describes the country’s beloved capsule toys.

Players earn rewards through a lottery system, and the chances of getting the best ones—many of which are only available for a limited time—are slim. This incentive to gamble has drawn complaints from both players and regulators in Japan and China. However, miHoYo has allayed those fears by making it completely possible to play without spending a dime.

Genshin is one of several Chinese video games that have been successful—the others on a smaller scale—in the Japanese market. Just four years ago, Japanese developers had a monopoly on the most popular games in Japan, said Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, a video game research company. Currently, about a third of the 100 most popular mobile games in Japan come from China.

Futatsugi, the Japanese video game developer, has been one of the beneficiaries of this Chinese expansion abroad. In 2021 he received a substantial investment from NetEase, giving him greater freedom to express himself artistically.

“There is no company in Japan that gives us the money to make the kind of games we want to make,” Futatsugi said. “Chinese companies are the ones that most recognize the value of our company.”

He also doesn’t mind the fact that he’s allowed to keep 100 percent of the project’s intellectual property.

Futatsugi says that the most serious threat to Japan’s video game industry does not come from China. In his opinion, the core of the problem lies within Japan itself, pointing specifically to the aging population and shrinking market, licensing deals that keep profits out of the hands of creators, and the reluctance of companies conservatives to embrace new ideas.

