a chip will revolutionize mining

Reduced consumption and a process within everyone’s reach: this is the goal he has in mind Intel thinking about the launch of its future chip made exclusively for the Bitcoin mining. In practice, the most important and largest processor in the world seems to have decided to enter the world of cryptocurrencies with a straight leg. A choice that is causing a lot of debate who is in favor and who is against. This move by Intel should push us to invest in Bitcoin using the advanced technology of eToro, a social trading platform suitable for both beginners and the most experienced.

Intel could debut mining with an incredible product

This incredible news was first revealed by the virtual event agenda International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) to be held next February 2022. Intel, on February 23, will participate through a conference entitled “Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC“. It is assumed that on this occasion it will present its revolutionary chip for Bitcoin mining.

The most important aspect of this novelty concerns precisely the destination of the chip. In fact, one of the biggest problems of Bitcoin are the high costs management. First of all that of electricity, given its high consumption throughout the process.

Intel, with this new chip contained in its ASIC machines, will propose itself with a product aimed at overcoming this problem. Its high efficiency and the low voltage will allow Bitcoin mining with decidedly lower costs than traditional machines, today defined as supercomputers.

It is no secret who the machines for undermine today they are extremely expensive not only to purchase, but also during their operation. Therefore it is also difficult and much longer the process of depreciation costs and investments.

Finally, what leaves you speechless is precisely the choice of Intel, a fairly conservative company, to enter the world of Bitcoin. Nonetheless, it highlights how much interest the business is generating cryptocurrencies. So this can be an opportunity to buy Bitcoin with eToro and start investing through the leading platform in the crypto social trading sector.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money