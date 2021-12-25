A Christmas at the cinema – ilGiornale.it

To the cinema, and not only that, they will be celebrations of Christmas very different from the pre-pandemic ones, we know. We can only draw up the usual little guide to the films coming out between now and New Year’s Eve, hoping that the traditional appointment Christmas with the big screen is preserved.

The perfect garment by Fernando León de Aranoa (from 23/12). The film, a Spanish candidate for the next Oscars, sees Javier Bardem the absolute star as the owner of a factory. The shrewd and persuasive manipulative man is under pressure because he longs to receive an award for business excellence at a time fraught with problems with his employees. He will shamelessly interfere in their life, to restore “peace”. You have fun thanks to an intelligent and cutting social satire, but it is not so much the serious arguments as the excessive duration that takes away a bit of lightness from what would like to be a comedy. Unmissable display of charisma by the star protagonist. Rating: 7

Sing 2 by Garth Jennings (from 23/12). The sequel to the animated musical comedy surpasses the original in life-giving power. The group of animals led by the koala Buster this time aims to perform on the most prestigious stage of the entertainment capital. He will succeed as long as he convinces a star, who has been living at the hermitage for years, to return to the scene. Lots of hit songs, rhythm and great visual show. A sparkling dream capable of giving smiles and a galvanizing lightheartedness. Uplifting fun for all ages. Rating: 7

Super heroes by Paolo Genovese (from 23/12). Dramatic comedy that tells the story of two decades in the life of two young people in love. She (Jasmine Trinca) is a cartoonist, he (Alessandro Borghi) a physics professor. The assumption behind the film is that anyone who forms a couple capable of overcoming the ravages of time is a superhero. The story moves in an amalgam between past and present, dimensions that alternate and are visually distinguished by the presence / absence of the beard in the protagonist. Moving in showing how romanticism is not a weakness but a force capable of saving our lives, where inevitable glimpses of tragedy break out. Greta Scarano is also in the cast. Rating: 6 1/2

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg (from 23/12) answers to those who in the future will wonder what cinema was like with a capital letter, that of the great masters. The new adaptation for the big screen of the 1961 theatrical musical comes 60 years after the one that won 10 Oscars (of which the cast retains, albeit in another role, Rita Moreno, prize at the time for best supporting actress) .

The districts of Manhattan in the 1950s are the setting for a story inspired by Romeo and Juliet, which sees the fate of two lovers depending on two rival gangs to which, for different reasons, they are linked.

An exciting and universal story, ruthlessly contemporary, which speaks of territorial domination, immigration, diversity and racism. A riot of spectacular choreography and immortal music. It is inevitable that the box office receipts have already been limited overseas: it is two hours and thirty-six minutes of pure cinema but, for this very reason, very dated. Ours is the era of Marvel triumphs. Rating: 9

7 women and a mystery by Alessandro Genovesi (from Christmas day). Remake of the French cult film directed by François Ozon (already inspired by the play by Robert Thomas), the film is set on Christmas Eve in the hours following the murder of a man, an entrepreneur with his wife and daughters, mysteriously killed in his home. All the women who played a role in the victim’s life are together, suspected of the crime.

In the harem one breathes a false sisterhood that will become an “all against all”. The very rich female cast is made up of Italian actresses from different backgrounds to which is added a hilarious Ornella Vanoni (the best). Jealousies and spite are staged in a farcical and brilliant way since the opera, with a strong theatrical structure, has a comic-grotesque register. The scenographies were beautiful, the operation was nice but to appreciate the whole it is necessary to forget any comparison with the French original: Sabrina Impacciatore, Micaela Ramazzotti and Margherita Buy have the roles that, twenty years ago, were respectively of Isabelle Huppert, Fanny Ardant and Catherine Deneuve. Could it be enough to tell the difference? Rating: 6

La Befana comes at night 2 – The origins by Paola Randi (from 30/12). Three years after the film with Paola Cortellesi, a much more successful prequel arrives, set in the 18th century, in which she tells herself as a scam street girl (the influencer and star of Tik Tok Zoe Massenti), aided by a witch from maternal ways (a self-deprecating Monica Bellucci), will become a positive reference for many children. However, the predestined will have an antagonist, a Baron (Fabio de Luigi) with the vice of burning at the stake. Long language and true Roman character characterize the protagonist, endorsing the mix of ancient and modern. The genre is fantasy, the special effects passable, the will is a lot and to be rewarded. Rating: 6 1/2

Lost Illusions by Xavier Giannoli (from 30/12). The incredible modernity of a classic. Honoré de Balzac’s novel (from which it is based) depicted the rise and fall of a young man of letters with good hopes but, two centuries later, it speaks of our time. Following the protagonist, who fled from the provinces to pursue literary fame in Paris, as spectators we are learned about the compromises between politics and the press, about the immense power of words, about how everything has a price in a world where, for convenience and cynicism, they proliferate. what, at the time, were fake news ante litteram. Literature, lyrical purity and soul are things that are stale in the salons that matter. In the film, the pen is no longer the tool of a trade but the weapon with which to bring down enemies or buy favors and the tussle in the newspapers only serves to mystify the lost intellectual integrity.

A path of disillusionment in which the misery of human comedy is depicted in all its tragic splendor. Rating: 9