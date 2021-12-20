A Christmas fish that fights cholesterol: that’s what it is

High cholesterol, which fish to eat: the ranking – Health and wellness

The fish that lowers the cholesterol level is the one rich above all in Omega 3. Here are the types classified according to their content of these good fatty acids:

Salmon Cod Tuna fish Blue fish (anchovies, sardines, herring, amberjack, mackerel, garfish, bonito)

To be preferred cooking on the grill, foil or steam. To lower cholesterol, it would be better to reduce the consumption of crustaceans such as lobster, prawns and shrimps and molluscs to once a week. On the other hand, fish eggs rich in cholesterol should be avoided almost completely. Those suffering from this disorder must abandon bottarga and caviar or similar products. Same goes for fried fish.

High cholesterol, what to eat to reduce it: other recommended foods

Vegetables are generally useful in fighting high cholesterol and in particular those rich in fiber. We therefore recommend bread, pasta and brown rice, spelled, oats, barley and oats at least 2-3 times a week. Fruit should also be consumed at least twice a day. Extra virgin olive oil is the ideal condiment while butter, lard or lard must be avoided.

Meat can be eaten freely, preferring lean cuts and removing the skin from poultry. For those who want to lower high cholesterol it is advisable to eliminate products such as sausages, cheeses and eggs and prefer skimmed or semi-skimmed milk to whole milk.

In general, cooking without added fat such as boiling, steaming, broiling or microwaving is preferable.

High cholesterol and fish: some warnings

It is important to remember that before starting a do-it-yourself diet or increasing the consumption of particular types of foods, such as fish, it is always better to first ask your doctor or nutrition expert for an opinion. This way you can avoid running into further health problems.