a Christmas greeting card starts speculation about the new game – Nerd4.life

It’s almost Christmas, and also Kojima Productions, like all software houses and publishers of the globe, he wanted to wish his fans with a virtual ticket. Too bad, however, that he also started the usual speculations about what the next game of the company will be.

As you can see, the image, drawn by Yoji Shinkawa, shows three characters. According to one theory, they are all taken from the new game in development at Kojima Productions. So no references to Death Stranding, the only game he has released so far.

Of course, starting from old rumors, some see us characters from Death Stranding 2, others from Silent Hill. There are those who even see hidden clues in the number of characters: they are three, like the three hardware manufacturers. So would Kojima have a project for each of them?

Of course, a birthday card could simply be a birthday card … Also because, in past years, Kojima Productions actually released Christmas cards that anticipated absolutely nothing.

However, from what Kojima himself stated, it is likely that in 2022 we will know his new game.