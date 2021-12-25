A Christmas present for Juve: assault on Vlahovic, the dream that becomes reality

Five names for a Christmas gift that will make Juventus fans happy in the next transfer market, which kicks off on 3 January. At Christmas, dreaming costs nothing, which is why we have collected five of the hottest and most intriguing negotiations of the moment to understand which is the most welcome “gift” for all the bianconeri.

Gift in store. If there is something Juventus fans want, it is a center forward under the Christmas tree. The attack, in this first round, was a flop 27 goals in 19 games are too few for a club like Juventus, which every year must aim to win. The company is probing different profiles, but supporters would certainly be most welcome to Dusan Vlahovic, the most prolific forward of 2021.

NO HURRY –Vlahovic his contract expires in June 2023, so being able to take him away from Florence during the current season will not be easy. Rocco Commisso knows that he will lose the player, perhaps even to zero, but the desire to leave him at the disposal of Vincenzo Italiano to try to return to Europe is great. At the moment the Juventus he would not even have the liquidity to be able to participate in an auction in January, so deep down he could hope in Fiorentina’s desire to stall, to go on the assault – possibly – in June. AUCTION – Juventus’s problem is that if next summer it could have the economic strength to get to Vlahovic, the Serbian born in 2000 is tempting half of Europe already in this market window. On the player there would be at least Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City And Atletico Madrid, ready to battle to the sound of millions of euros, giving life to an auction that, if it left in a week, would necessarily see Juve absent.

CHRISTMAS GIFT – In short, the less uphill scenario that can be convenient for Juventus is that Vlahovic remains in Florence until the end of the season and that, in the meantime, the Juventus management manages to place the redundancies and the players with the highest salaries, to try to give to the fans a goal machine. After all, dreaming costs nothing. Especially at Christmas.

OTHER POSSIBLE GIFTS

Pogba

Dybala

Midfielder

Sales / retention of talents