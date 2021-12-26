A Christmas present: Juve and Dybala, is the renewal still under the tree?

Five names for a Christmas gift that will make Juventus fans happy in the next transfer market, which kicks off on 3 January. At Christmas, dreaming costs nothing, which is why we have collected five of the hottest and most intriguing negotiations of the moment to understand which is the most welcome “gift” for all the bianconeri.

The next moves are not only the most important ones, but also the decisive ones. Paulo Dybala and Juventus are now at a crossroads: renew their love, therefore come together for an agreement, or decide that it was so good that they had to separate. These are the crucial weeks, those of the new waiting for Jorge Antun, agent of the Argentine. Was expected in Italy before Christmas, he arrived in Turin, but returned to Argentina without closing the deal that has been dragging on for a year now. It would be the perfect Christmas gift, in its essence and in its meaning. What’s more conciliatory than a love that comes back to life so strongly? THE POINT – Compared to a year ago, the position of Dybala it is much clearer. He wants to stay in Turin, the club essentially agrees on the amount requested (10 million euros per season, including bonuses), but the signing has not yet arrived. The Argentine, theoretically, from January could make an agreement with another team, freeing himself for free at the end of the season. But today it is a scenario if not impossible, however unlikely.

THE POSTPONEMENT – As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the signature was postponed due to bureaucratic problems related to the figure of the Dybala prosecutor, Jorge Antun: must obtain the status of agent by completing the required procedure. At the beginning of January he should return to Turin for the signing. “But if some reassurance comes at Christmas, perhaps from the player, the Juventus fans could sleep peacefully.

OTHER POSSIBLE GIFTS

Vlahovic

Pogba

Midfielder

Sales / Retention of talents