a cinematic flop was the beginning of the end of their fairytale love

How is it possible that two people who have shared so much like Guy Ritchie And Madonna, have gone from a fairytale love story to become bitter enemies? We try to retrace the stages of their love story, on the wave of “Odi et amo “.

Guy Ritchie and Madonna, the story of a thwarted love: the beginning

Madonna and Guy Ritchie are met for the first time in 1999 during a dinner at Trudie Styler’s home in London. Sting’s wife is said to have consciously decided to have the two sit side by side during the evening, thinking Madonna would impress the director. Yes indeed fell in love quickly and the “material girlShe gave up her life in the United States to become a fully-fledged British. The couple got engaged and their son Rocco was born on 11 August 2000.

The wedding day

The couple married a sumptuous £ 1.5 million wedding on the 7,000-acre estate, Skibo Castle in Scotland on December 22, 2000. The star for the spectacular event chose her friend Gwyneth Paltrow as her bridesmaid, Stella McCartney designed a gothic-style gown for the queen of pop. Sting, his wife Trudie Styler, George Clooney, Rupert Everett and Brad Pitt were among the invited guests. For Madonna this was the second marriage, she had already married the actor Sean Penn, on August 16, 1985 in a ceremony on the beach of Malibu. In January 1989, Madonna and Sean Penn signed the divorce papers.

The marriage

In 2002 Madonna starred in disastrous flop by Guy Ritchie, Overwhelmed by fate, original title Swept away. The film, remake of the Italian film Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August from 1974 by Lina Wertmüller, is played by Madonna and Adriano Giannini, son of Giancarlo Giannini, who plays the same role as his father in the original film. At the time, the stress of filming and the film’s failure at the Box Office put a strain on their relationship. Despite the disaster, the couple renewed their vows at their Wiltshire estate in 2004. Between 2005 and October 2006, after traveling to Africa for support a humanitarian project aimed at building a orphanage and to carry out an AIDS prevention campaign, the couple adopted two children, David Banda, a Malawian boy suffering from pneumonia and Mercy, suffering from tuberculosis.

The crisis

In 2008 they began to circulate rumors about a possible divorce, but the rumors were denied by the couple. Madonna denied People magazine from dating Alex Rodriguez, claiming she knew the American baseball star through Guy Oseary (manager of both). “Taking your kids to a Yankee game doesn’t mean having a relationship with one of your players“, Madonna was in no way romantically involved with Alex Rodriguez.

Divorce

On December 15, 2008, it was confirmed that the couple had settled for a divorce, the director raised between 50 and 60 million pounds, which included the value of their London pub – the Punchbowl – and residences in London and Wiltshire. Rocco was only 8 years old when his parents’ marriage fell apart. Guy Ritchie, at the time, declared that he wanted to enjoy his career and his private life out of the spotlight, unfortunately instead the partner could not do without the celebrity, “Ultimately, our wedding was a three-track circus.” Madonna on the other side declared that she felt at times “imprisoned “. The two reached a very painful compromise over custody of their three children, which divided their hearts between London and New York.