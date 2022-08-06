A clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire? The defender comes out of his silence

Harry Maguire comes out of his silence and clarifies things on these rumors that have been circulating for a few weeks.

In recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news. The Portuguese has decided not to stay at Manchester United for a second season in a row. In addition to Manchester United’s non-qualification for the Champions League, the other reason would be a possible strained relationship with its captain Maguire according to the English media. In a recent outing, the Red Devils defender put an end to speculation and praised the five-time Ballon d’Or.

” Cristiano is a magnificent player and a magnificent character to have around us. I know what it’s like to have a lot of media speculation around me. But he takes the majority. Everything he does is scrutinized. […] That’s what you get when you play for this club, club size. On the other hand, when things are going well, you get a lot of praise, so that’s football, that’s the sport we play. Obviously there is a line that can be crossed and we can do a little better in this country to allow that“, he said, relayed by Onze Mondial.

