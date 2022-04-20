a clash Brazil-Argentina scheduled for June, five months before the World Cup

Neymar’s Brazil and Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face off on June 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, five months before the 2022 World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 21.

A gala poster. The Brazil team, current world number 1, will meet Argentina in a friendly match on June 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, five months before the 2022 World Cup which will start in Qatar on November 21, announced this Wednesday the Minister of Victoria State Tourism, Martin Pakula.

A Messi-Neymar duel

The same poster between these two great rivals of South American football, at the MCG in 2017, saw the victory of the Argentinians 1-0 in front of 95,000 spectators. “We were told it was an important preparation game for them ahead of the World Cup and it is expected that both countries will send very strong teams,” Martin Pakula told 3AW radio. “A game of this caliber will bring millions of eyes to Melbourne and thousands of visitors to Victoria,” he said.

The Argentina of Parisians Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria validated his ticket for the next World Cup last November. Neymar’s Brazil won their qualification at the same time. The Seleçao will face Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia in Qatar in the group stage. The Albiceleste will challenge Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.