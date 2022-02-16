A clean and tidy home can improve your mental health

Have you ever thought that having a clean and tidy home could be a sign that you are in good health? There would seem to be no relationship and instead it does exist!

There mind human is really complex and sometimes mysterious. This is why it is always good to analyze our behaviors to understand our state of health.

For example, what might it mean to be neat and accurate? These aspects say a lot about ours personality. Usually a neat person is also very balanced, unlike a confused person who often leaves things in a mess. But being too tidy is also not good, as this could lead to obsessive-compulsive disorder.

This way of behaving reflects on ourselves but also on everything around us. Let’s try to think of the house of a tidy person and that of a messy person. They will certainly be completely different. But it’s possible that being tidy or messy has something to do with ours in some way health mental? Let’s find out together.

Because if you have a clean and tidy home, it means you are in good health

Let’s think of a disorder: the depression. How does it manifest itself and what are the symptoms? The best known and most common are loss of interest, lethargy, chronic sadness, alcohol abuse and despair. Then there are some behaviors that perhaps we would not immediately associate with a condition of depression but that, thinking about it, could have a close relationship with this disorder.

One of these is one disorganization excessive, determined also in this case by a loss of motivation, energy and desire to do. Some studies have testified to the relationship that exists between disorder and mental well-being. Like the one made in 2016 fromthe University of New Mexico, which highlighted how the disorder interfered in some way with the ability of the subjects analyzed to feel good inside a space.

Therefore, a relationship between order and mental health does exist. A well-maintained home can consequently affect a better quality of life and offer the person more confidence, increased productivity, more security and control.

But if cleaning is too big a chore, especially if your home is large, here are a few advice useful:



Break down cleaning into stages and blocks, reducing size or scope. Or set a maximum time to devote to cleaning. If within the established time you are able to reach the set goal this will determine in the person a great sense of satisfaction and well-being.

Think of simple systems to put objects in order within specific spaces or environments.

