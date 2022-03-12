A clinical and scientific perspective in Puerto Rico

The experts emphasized the importance of making a timely diagnosis of this disease to provide adequate treatment and improve the quality of life of patients

Dr. Yatzmeli Matías González, Dr. Alexandra Ortiz Orama, Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Lcda Yarelis Burgos, Nutritionist and Dr. Rocío Zayas, Clinical Psychologist.

At world day frame of the fight against endometriosis, we highlight the importance of early diagnosis and adequate treatment for this disease, which is considered a chronic gynecological condition that affects around 176 million women worldwide, and currently has an incidence of between 50,000 and 60,000 women in Puerto Rico.

Endometriosis is characterized by causing intense pain during menstruation, being the main symptom of this disease, however, this is accompanied by other symptoms such as pain during ovulation, when having sexual intercourse, when evacuating or urinating, among others.

Exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Alexandra Ortiz Orama, Gynecologist and Obstetrician of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center, assured that “if the patient has pain and presents, additionally, the fact that If you don’t get pregnant, it means your chances of getting endometriosis are sky high.

Likewise, the expert affirmed that all pain that occurs in the menstrual cycle must be evaluated by a doctor, since endometriosis is a disabling disease, which can affect fertility and the quality of life of the woman who suffers from it.

An early diagnosis can change the patient’s quality of life

“The diagnosis of endometriosis in Puerto Rico takes 8 years from when symptoms appear until they receive confirmation of the diagnosis,” said Dr. Ortiz. “It is urgent to reduce that diagnosis time.”

It is essential to mention that endometriosis has no cure, but if it is diagnosed early it can be controlled and stopped, since in very rare cases it can even affect other parts of the woman’s body.

“Endometriosis can be present even in the lung and in other parts of the body, which is very rare, but it can happen. So you have to be well aware that these symptoms should be evaluated as soon as possible to determine if the patient has the condition or not, and be able to stop it” explained the expert.

The laparoscopy is the right way of diagnosing this disease, since it is carried out with an amplifying lens that allows the implants to be observed that, many times, the human eye cannot see. “Obviously, laparoscopy, if we do an operation and remove implants, we can also improve that patient’s quality of life and symptoms,” she argued.

The psychological impact of patients after diagnosis

The diagnosis of endometriosis is chronic, which leads to the present patient emotional effects (stress) and impact on mental health (depression and anxiety).

Dr. Rocío Zayas, clinical psychologist and director of Psychologists at the San Lucas Behavioral Health Center, emphasized that “it is important that we understand and understand that endometriosis can affect many areas, among them, we can have a person who has chronic pain, Therefore, interpersonal relationships and relationships can be affected, since it intervenes in sexual well-being, causing symptoms related to anxiety disorders and depression.

Treatments for endometriosis

Advances in science have improved the quality of life for women diagnosed with endometriosis compared to a decade ago. Currently, experts can offer more effective and faster treatment alternatives, as indicated by Dr. Alexandra Ortiz: “Right now we have oral, subcutaneous or injectable drugs, so we no longer have to treat patients only by through injections, and birth control pills, also, hormonal methods can help us”.

Regarding nutritional treatment, there are several alternatives, whose objective is to provide a varied, balanced diet that integrates all food groups and is accompanied by physical activity.

The lawyer Yarelis Burgos, Nutritionist of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center, stated that “nutrition is a complement to what a medical treatment is. It is important to add physical activity along with nutrition to have those healthy habits , but first you have to consult with your doctor so that he can tell us what type of physical activity you should do”.

In addition, the lawyer explained that it is essential that the patient consults with a nutritionist to avoid the deficiency of any vitamin, mineral or protein.

Scientific data on studies and investigations of endometriosis in Puerto Rico

Many studies and investigations have been carried out on endometriosis on the island, led by women who seek to add more scientific data, educate and raise awareness about the impact of this disease on the female population of Puerto Rico.

To do this, Dr. Yatzmeli Matías González, a researcher and attached to the Clinical Psychology Program at Ponce Health Sciences University, explained that in that country a study was carried out and made public during 2021 that aimed to determine what are the variables of this condition in the women of the island. “Last year we carried out and published a study of this research where we explored the determinants of this condition, such as those psychological and social variables that impact the diagnosis and quality of life of women suffering from endometriosis,” the expert mentioned.

The study included the participation of 50 women, most of whom claimed to feel stigmatized, since the pain caused by endometriosis is not taken seriously or is minimized.

“We explored the experiences, the perspectives, how they felt in relation to the diagnosis and to our surprise the theme of the ‘changuería’ emerged as something important within the experience of women who live with the diagnosis” argued Dr. Matías.

In the Puerto Rican culture, menstrual cramps have become so normalized that any consultation related to endometriosis is minimized and, therefore, they do not receive the importance they really need. “The patients talked about feeling pain, feeling bad, and what they received in return is that you are a chaga – a typical word in the Puerto Rican dialect to describe a person with low pain tolerance – that with an Advil is relieved, so that part of mentioning the ‘changuería’ as a label that impacts and makes women living with endometriosis vulnerable, impacting their quality of life” concluded the expert.

This study was the first worldwide, where the concept of the stigma of endometriosis was published and studied at a very rigorous level.