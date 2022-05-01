A clone of his father: This is what the unrecognized son of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez looks like

14 Mar 2022 – 08:00 a.m.



A new scandal surrounds José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” for the family issue. To the dispute that he has starred with his daughters Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo for breaking all ties of communication, now is added the reappearance of the son to whom he never gave his last name despite the incredible resemblance that exists between the two.

The speculations do not stop among his fans due to the bad relationship he has with the daughters he procreated from his marriage with the Venezuelan Lila Morillo and with whom he has not had any communication for more than 30 years.

The family fracture began when the artist began his relationship with his current wife Carolina Pérez. From this union was born the youngest of the Rodríguez, Genesis. And according to the singer himself, in an interview on the Mexican program “Ventaneando”, he blamed his daughters for being the cause of his decision to distance himself.

“They know what they did. I wish it would come from them and they would say: we made this mistake against Carolina and Genesis”, published Diario Las Américas.

The alleged son of El Puma does bear the surname Rodríguez

With almost four decades of artistic career that began in his country of origin, Venezuela, Juan José Rodríguez, known as “Puma Jr.”, is the alleged son of José Luis Rodríguez who continues to produce his music away from his father.

From his Instagram account, the also artist shows his most recent record work in tribute to the trio “Los Panchos” and its 70 years of musical history of a group that found fame in the mid-40s.

During his recent visit to Colombia and from the Caracol Radio program, Juan José recalled his beginnings in show business, when he was only a 14-year-old teenager. He mentioned that he debuted at 17 and after 35 years he has recorded 15 albums in different rhythms, from vallenatos to boleros, detailed the portal of this New Granadan medium.

Like two drops of water, both bear an impressive resemblance that leaves no room for doubt that they could be father and son. At 52, she has thick hair (with some gray), just like the 78-year-old singer’s trademark mane.

But his tone of voice, in addition to his features, is one of the greatest similarities that powerfully draws the attention of his fans and those who know and interview him in many Latin American countries.

Unlike his father, “El Puma Jr.” he is taller and sports a stockier body. For years, the Venezuelan based in Miami has taken care of his figure, and at almost 80 years old he maintains an enviable thinness.

Although many speak of his intention to imitate his father, “El Puma Jr” dismisses these criticisms and the rest of the speculations that even speak of surgeries to resemble the interpreter of “Pavo Real”. Meanwhile, the networks do not stop commenting on the great resemblance between the two, when asked whether or not she is his son.

He said that he decided on his stage name, because his grandmother and mother of José Luis, baptized him “El Pumita” from a very young age.

The illegitimate or unrecognized child?

In an interview on the “SOS Hoy” program, he did not want to delve into his true origin, or who his mother is, so he chivalrously preferred to avoid the presenter’s questions, while neither confirming nor denying being the son of “El Puma “.

“Legally I have the last name, I am recognized by an uncle, Osvaldo Rodríguez, his brother,” the artist recalled, mentioning that since the singer starred in the impasse with Televisa in 1985, when he abandoned the leading role in the telenovela “You or Nobody” , his existence was known and it was the point that allowed him to start his career.

He mentioned that he began singing on a record owned by Lila Morillo at age 14. By bringing this up, she made it clear that her relationship with her alleged father was going well until he divorced Lila Morillo.

“We had a very nice relationship while he was married to Lila. My grandmother consolidated the family union. And the Morillos and the Rodríguez came together and shared, ”she recalled at the time, revealing that there is no longer any relationship with her father.

The Venezuelan artist, known on Instagram as “El Cocotero de Lila”, still maintains a good relationship with “El Puma Jr” and has given “Like” and even left comments in several publications. “Very good, Pumita Juniors. May the successes continue.”

Foreseeing that the voice is a quality that can be lost over the years, the alleged son of José Luis Rodríguez is also an entrepreneur who decided to venture into the wine area with a wine production that he called “El Puma Jr Wines” .

