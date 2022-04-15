A close friend of Lionel Messi charges Cristiano Ronaldo

Who said that the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi no longer exists? It is still in place, and is not likely to fade if people close to one of the two stars strive to preserve enmity through salient punchlines towards the opposite camp. This was the case this week for Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Balague is known to have been the biographer of the seven-time Ballon d’Or. He has great admiration for him, and is always the first to defend the Argentinian in the face of criticism. And before the Classico against OM on Sunday, he recalled how altruistic Messi was as a footballer. A quality which, according to him, contrasts with what emerges from Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi and Ronaldo have different priorities”

“For Messi, success is not just about scoring but staying connected to the game at all times. His three assists (against Clermont, editor’s note) show how much he has put himself at the service of his team, he began by emphasizing in his column at Le Parisien. His reading and understanding of the game are on a par with his technique. For two or three seasons, while remaining a formidable finisher, he has changed his position on the pitch, moving back about 20 m towards midfield. By the way, this is in direct contrast to Cristiano Ronaldo, who decided to move the same distance but in the other direction, closer to the goal. It tells everyone’s priorities: Ronaldo thinks of himself, Messi thinks of the team.

Balague went on to say that Messi has always had the desire to serve the collective: “Years ago, his father, Jorge, predicted to me that Leo would change his game. He will never be a midfielder like Xavi. , but he is perfect for delivering the last pass and setting up the knockout blow”.

He then noted that in Paris it was now easier for him to play the role of passer, given the quality of the players around him. “Kylian Mbappé’s pace and power give him the golden opportunity to serve him with countless assists. With Neymar, often placed closer to him, he finds himself in a good position to fix the opposing defense. This new organization worked well against Real Madrid… for 150 minutes. Messi played very far back to guide the game and serve as a transmission belt.