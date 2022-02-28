A cloth Apple Watch? This Apple technology would make it possible

Apple makes us imagine a future in which we control our devices thanks to smart fabrics!

Imagination travels at the speed of the future, as evidenced by Apple’s latest research, based on techniques for weaving sensors and switches into fabric, a portal that opens towards the design of intelligent packaging, furniture and clothing, among other innovations. At least this is confirmed by the registration of the patent “Fabric Control Device”which advises the use of fabric buttons on different devices.

In a nutshell, the new patent extends the utility to just about anything that can be wrapped in cloth. The patent credited to three inventors, including Daniel A. Podhajny, known for registering smart fabric keyboards for iPads, describes fabrics made from polymers, metal, glass, or graphite, incorporating control circuitry, push-button switches , tactile, force, proximity or other types of detection circuits.

Apple develops techniques to weave sensors and switches into fabric

The corporation with the bitten apple had concretized a general idea and given it specific form, under previous patents for woven smart bands or buttons for Apple Watch. And he went further, when he slipped certain desires that led to “… form bags, furniture, clothing, electronic devices and other items using materials such as fabric”, according to the patent.

In a text full of imagination, however, they show some drawbacks: “However, if care is not taken, cloth-based items such as these may not offer the desired features. For example, a cloth-based electronic device may be uncomfortable to wear or lack the desired functionality”. That is why the patent focuses on the role of fabric articles as control devices.

Thus, the list grows with objects such as straps, bracelets, bandanas, removable covers and cases, or parts of a chair, sofa or cushion. When it comes to fashion, the list is denser and incorporates hats, belts, bracelets, headbands, socks, gloves, shirts, pants and, not to overlook anything, includes non-textile structures made of plastic, metal, glass, crystalline materials. , ceramic or other materials.

Thus, it would be possible to visualize a preview of what smart fabrics will be applied, for example, to HomePods cases; or as we walk, imagine the MacBook Pro in a bag with the particularity of warning the state of the battery for us to redouble our pace. Upon arrival, a well-deserved rest awaits us on a sofa with soft and varied textures, with an armrest that includes the HomeKit dashboard so that we can take control of the house.

And as a preview, Apple reminds us that it also got the registry for a control of the Macs through smart glovesperhaps to extend his hand as a welcome gesture to his particular vision of the future.

