Sports

a club hits Jordán in the head

Posted on

SEVILLE (Spain) – The senseless violence interrupts the red-hot King’s Cup derby between Betis And Seville: at 48 ‘from the Benito Villamarìn stands a club rained in the field, at first sight metallic, about half a meter long, which hit the Lopetegui midfielder in the face Jordán. The referee Burgos Bengoetxea first stopped the match, stating that he wanted to check the player’s health before making an official decision. Subsequently, as confirmed by the official Twitter profiles of the two teams and the Spanish Football Federation, the match was definitively suspended. Hot climate in the stands, where the police intervened to search for the culprit of the gesture. The two teams were at 1-1, with the Papu Gomez to sign for Sevilla e Fekir for Betis.

Mallorca, Rayo and Cadiz in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup

It goes to the quarter-finals on Majorca, which exceeds 2-1 theEspanyol thanks to the goals of the 20-year-old Japanese Kubo and of Prats. A goal from is not enough for the Catalans Puado. The pass also gets the Rayo Vallecano, which thanks to the brace of Guardiola comeback the initial advantage of Girona signed Bernard and wins 2-1, with theex Reggina Stuani that at 72 ‘misses the rigor of the possible draw. Instead, penalty kicks are needed Cadiz to beat him Sporting Gijon after the 0-0 in regular time.

Source link

