a club hits Jordán in the head

SEVILLE (Spain) – The senseless violence interrupts the red-hot King’s Cup derby between Betis And Seville: at 48 ‘from the Benito Villamarìn stands a club rained in the field, at first sight metallic, about half a meter long, which hit the Lopetegui midfielder in the face Jordán. The referee Burgos Bengoetxea first stopped the match, stating that he wanted to check the player’s health before making an official decision. Subsequently, as confirmed by the official Twitter profiles of the two teams and the Spanish Football Federation, the match was definitively suspended. Hot climate in the stands, where the police intervened to search for the culprit of the gesture. The two teams were at 1-1, with the Papu Gomez to sign for Sevilla e Fekir for Betis.