A club lost a lot of money because of Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

Juventus Turin is on the verge of crisis! The transalpine club has a heavy budget deficit that it has dragged on since the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. This would have reached 240 M€… More

Cristiano Ronaldo responsible for Juve’s deficit?

Exor, main shareholder of Juventus Turin with 63.5%, has published its data. The balance sheet is terrible, Juventus is in deficit up to 132 million. If we add to this the deficit of the first quarter, the figures go up to 240 – 250 million. The board of directors will approve this month the accounts of the Turin club in deficit for the 5ᵉ consecutive financial year. This deficit is due to the loss of income from the stadium and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo cost Juventus Turin a lot of money (Icon Sport)

Having evolved with the Turinese from 2018 to 2021, the salary of the fivefold Ballon d’Or would have largely contributed to the club’s debt during this period. As a reminder, the Portuguese striker had landed in Turin from Madrid for a sum of 100M€ to which was added a solidarity bonus provided by Fifa. On the other hand, the salary of the top scorer in the history of the Champions League was also a substantial sum for the transalpine club.

Juve continues to go into debt

According to the Italian press, This is not the first year that Exor has announced negative results. This is indeed the 5ᵉ negative balance sheet recorded by the Old Lady. It started in 2017-2018 with a figure of -19.2 M€ then -39.8 M€ in 2018/2019, -89.7 M€ in 2019-2020, finally, last year, the transalpine club recorded more than 200M€ of debts.

However, the previous data came from the company Exor chaired by Andrea Agnelli. So it’s not directly Juventus Turin’s funds and the deficit is expected to be slightly different from the Bianconeri’s deficit. One thing is certain, the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo 3 years later sounds like a failure. Despite an impressive sporting record with 101 goals, 22 assists in 134 games, the Portuguese helped put the Italian club in debt without ever winning the trophy for which he was transferred: the Champions League.