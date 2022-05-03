A CNN story helped a former refugee find the mystery woman who gave her $100 on a plane decades ago

Tracy Peck, left, had no idea that Ayda Zuday, right, had been looking for her for nearly a decade. (Courtesy of Tracy Peck and Ayda Zuday)

(CNN) — Tracy Peck was running errands when she received a shocking series of texts and calls, first from her tennis coach and then from her best friend.

“Did you see the CNN story?” they both said. “You have to be the one they’re talking about.”

At first, Peck dismissed it. He was driving and had no idea what they were talking about. Then he stopped and opened the link that was sent to him.

An image of a handwritten letter appeared on the screen of Peck’s iPhone. As soon as he saw her, he told her, memories of a plane ride 23 years ago rushed back.

She remembered sitting next to two sisters fleeing the former Yugoslavia. She remembered how young and scared they looked, how they reminded her of her own daughters, and how her experience of fleeing war was harrowing and unlike anything she had ever faced.

She recalled reaching into her bag before they left the flight, pulling out an envelope, writing them a note, and placing her earrings and a $100 bill inside.

Peck had no idea then how much that envelope would mean to both girls. And until she read the CNN story on Saturday, Peck says he had no idea that one of her sisters, Ayda Zugay, had been looking for her for nearly a decade.

Tears streamed down the 70-year-old masseuse’s face as she read the sisters’ descriptions of how that gift had changed their lives. For years, Peck, who lives in suburban Minneapolis, says she had worked to teach her children to be kind, telling them you never know how her actions might affect others. She never imagined that she would experience such an amazing example of how truly important an act of kindness can be.

She wasn’t sure how to communicate with the sisters, but she knew she had to try.

Friends and family helped out with a whirlwind of tweets, emails and texts, and less than a day later, Peck and the sisters reunited in an emotional Zoom call.

She told them that she was forever changed by hearing this latest chapter of her story.

“It warms my heart beyond anything I have ever experienced in my life,” he said.

This was the meeting between the two women

Ayda Zugay could not believe her eyes. There, smiling in the center of her computer screen, was Tracy, the woman she’d been trying to find for so long with only an envelope, her name, and her own memories of her to help her.

It was 23 years after they sat next to each other in the middle row of a transatlantic flight from Amsterdam to Minneapolis. The encounter also came eight years after Zugay first posted anonymously on Reddit asking for help finding Tracy, days after refugee defense organizations shared a video of her search and only 34 hours after the CNN story about his search was published.

Zugay recalled that the woman sitting next to him and his sister were carrying a tennis racket and talked about playing in Paris. And she knew that she could never forget the beautiful act of generosity that welcomed her and her sister to America. She was excited that so many more people now knew the story as well, and especially excited to see so many people tweeting that they wanted to be more like Tracy.

The CNN story quickly circulated online, reaching more than 2 million readers. After her post, Zugay says she was surprised to receive messages of support from as far away as Angola, Brazil and India. On social media, many said they were inspired by Tracy’s generosity and offered suggestions for new avenues to search for her.

How about trying to get a passenger manifest from US Customs and Border Protection? Or a DNA sample from the envelope? Or have the US Tennis Association publish your search among its members?

Zugay felt inspired to continue her search. But in the end, she didn’t need to resort to the ideas amateur sleuths had posted on social media to find Tracy. Instead, two of Tracy’s close contacts came to her.

Tracy’s tennis coaches helped put the puzzle together.

First, Zugay saw a tweet from one of Peck’s daughters, alerting her to the handwriting match. Then a tennis coach came over.

That trainer, Susan Allen, also recognized Peck’s handwriting. But more than that, the story made sense.

“I know Tracy,” Allen told CNN, “that’s exactly what Tracy would do.” Allen says that he has known Peck for years and describes her as a generous person who doesn’t think twice about helping others.

But Allen hoped that more evidence would be needed to prove that Zugay and Peck had been on the same plane. Allen approached his fellow trainer, Deanne Sand Johnson. Together, they went through their records to help. In May 1999, her company Love/To Travel gave women in Minnesota the opportunity to travel internationally to play tennis and watch tournaments. They led a group of 18 women, including Peck, to Paris that month to watch the French Open. Johnson kept a scrapbook documenting the trip. One page featured a photo of the team. Another included a receipt from a travel agency with the group’s itinerary. The second leg of his return trip was a flight from Amsterdam to Minneapolis on May 31, 1999, the same date and route that Zugay remembers flying.

Allen sent out a group text message connecting Peck and Zugay. He then shared the images.

“The images are so surreal to look at!” Zugay wrote. “This is so beautiful!”.

Allen was excited. “I’m taking deep breaths, I’m so excited,” she wrote.

Zugay, who lives in Boston, suggested a Zoom meeting the next day.

“I’m so excited I can’t even write!” she told the group.

She was more and more convinced that she had found the mystery woman she had been looking for, but she still didn’t know what to expect.

Before the call, he went to a park to calm his nerves. She realized that something she had needed for years was finally within her reach.

The emotional reunion by Zoom

Zugay was even more relieved to hear Peck’s voice.

“Hello beautiful ladies!” Peck yelled happily as the Zoom call began. Zugay noticed that she was wearing dangling earrings, like the day they met on the plane.

“It’s been more than 20 years,” Zugay said, holding up the envelope.

Tracy Peck told the sisters how vividly she remembered what she felt when she met them.

“It touched my heart so much that I felt compelled to help them in some way,” she said.

Zugay’s sister, Vanja Contino, spoke from her home in Connecticut.

“Your generosity is still on me,” he said, “because I’ve been paying it back ever since.”

Zugay told Peck things she had wanted to share with the note’s writer for years: how grateful she was, why the gift had meant so much, how rare she now knows welcome messages are, how they used the money to barely eat a mix of pancakes and Coke all summer long.

She admitted that she had been nervous about Zoom at first, then realized that she suddenly felt calmer.

“You know those huge doors they have in ancient places all over the world? It felt like that big, heavy door just closed. And I can finally move on and be… happy,” Zugay said. “Thank you for reminding me to be strong.”

Peck said that she was the one who was grateful. At a time when there is so much pain and suffering in the world, she hopes that others will take more time to give back.

“I just want to encourage everyone in the world to be kind. Why is it so hard? Except you help everyone. Smile, make eye contact, help anyone who is in trouble or in danger. I don’t know why someone doesn’t I would do that,” he said. “So, I’m very, very grateful that I found you guys, that you found me.”

“Yes, we did,” laughed Zugay. He still felt weird saying it out loud.

“You did, after all this time,” Peck said. “And we have a lot to catch up on.”

They hope to meet in person one day

The meetings began on Sunday. He continued to introduce Peck to his daughters. Peck introduced one of his daughters and two of her grandchildren.

Together, Peck and the sisters marveled at all the factors that led to them sitting in the same row that day, how many people had worked together to share the story, and how social media helped them reconnect so quickly over the weekend. week.

The fact that they crossed paths that day, and did so again 23 years later, he says, feels like it’s meant to be.

They discussed the possibility of meeting in person one day. Perhaps they could even spend a Memorial Day weekend together in the future, marking the anniversary of Zugay and Contino’s arrival in the United States.

Peck promised the sisters that every time they visit, he will make them the best pancakes they have ever tasted.

Peck, who already had five children, three daughters and two stepchildren, feels like she now has two more.

They may have been weird 23 years ago when Peck wrote that note on the plane. But now, Peck says, they are family.