a coach threatens to resign if Cristiano Ronaldo signs, two tracks to forget!

In the few days that separate from the end of the summer Mercato, will Cristiano Ronaldo find a base to bounce back from? The Portuguese star of Manchester United who has lost the confidence of Erik Ten Hag for the moment would undoubtedly have an interest in finding a new club to revive himself, but also to satisfy his wish to play in the Champions League.

Amorim would have threatened to resign!

Problem, all files are complicated. While a return to Sporting Lisbon has been mentioned for several weeks for CR7 to find his training club and the C1, coach Ruben Amorim would not be at all in favor of his coming to the point of even having put his resignation in play if the Portuguese star signed, according to information from the Times!

For its part, Italy was excited about the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo land in Naples, especially as part of an XXL deal with Victor Osimhen. Luciano Spalletti, the coach of Naples, even spoke last night on the subject. Only, the journalist of the show El Chiringuito Edu Aguirre, close to the Cristiano Ronaldo clan and therefore very well informed on the subject, was very clear. According to him, CR7 will not go to Naples which will therefore not revive the Portuguese star …