A cockroach entered a man’s ear and stayed there for three days

AGI – A cockroach that had entered the skull of a New Zealander, initially persuaded that he had water in his ear, was extracted after three days. The protagonist of the mishap, reported by the ‘Guardian’ and numerous local media, is Zane Wedding, a resident of Auckland who, last January 7, returning from a swimming pool, had dozed off on a sofa and, once awake, had felt the bizarre feeling of something writhing inside his ear.

Convinced that it was water, Wedding tried to ignore the annoyance, which was still present the next morning, however, so as to convince the man to go to a doctor. The first doctor consulted said he “can’t see anything” and he had prescribed antibiotics for his client, advising him to wipe his ear with a hairdryer. This last suggestion only made matters worse.

The next day Wedding was deaf in one ear and could not sleep. “I was cooking the cockroach since Saturday,” explained the man who, still unaware of the nature of the disorder, then decided to consult another specialist at an ENT clinic.

The second doctor’s repeated “Oh my God” initially made Wedding fearful of having a brain tumor. The verdict was therefore repugnant but liberating: in his ear was a dead insect. Half of the insect was extracted by the doctor in a few minutes, the other half required the use of a suction machine. “I could hear my eardrum snap as it came away,” he said.

The remains of the blattoid were left as a souvenir to the doctor, who had assured that he had never seen such a case in his entire career. Wedding, for his part, declared that he wanted to tell the story to the press to encourage others to always ask for a second opinion in case of physical problems, even the decidedly more trivial ones.