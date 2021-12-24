A collaboration to support the Polish energy transition

Given the need to find alternative energy sources, capable of generating energy without impacting the environment, companies in the sector are turning their attention and the relative commitment to finding solutions that can respond to this need.

In the process of decarbonisation, or rather in the reduction of the carbon-hydrogen ratio in energy sources, renewable energy sources are of great importance, including wind power.

This kind of green energy, which uses the power of air to produce electricity, is experiencing a period of considerable development, so much so that it can satisfy a good portion of the world’s energy needs.

For this reason, Eni has also turned its attention to this source of clean energy.

Offshore wind farms

Eni gas and electricity (which will become Plenitude in 2022), a subsidiary of Eni, e Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its New Markets Fund I, have extended their current French partnership by signing a collaboration agreement. The goal is to join efforts in participating in the tender established for the assignment of marine concessions, the purpose of which is the development of offshore wind farms in Poland.

In fact, by 2030 the country has set itself the goal of installing over 10 GW of capacity, effectively updating the regulatory framework dedicated to offshore wind.

To support Poland in pursuing its energy transition plan, paying special attention to renewable energies, CIP and Eni gas and light wish to become active and long-term partners, also involving their affiliates.

For this reason, the two companies will present an application for the award of marine concessions; this is the first fundamental step towards the development of offshore wind farms, as well as a necessary action for the subsequent participation in the incentive mechanisms (contract-for-difference), which will be auctioned in the period between 2025 and 2027 .

In addition to the obvious energy advantage, the development of offshore wind projects in Poland by CIP and Eni gas and light will have positive repercussions in various areas.

First, it will favor theexpansion of the local wind industry, as well as the consequent retraining of the existing workforce, necessary to generate new professionalism in the renewable sector.

Being able to guarantee local economic benefits, together with the creation of jobs, is very important in order to guarantee an effective improvement of the general condition of the country involved in the project; this aspect will provide a solid basis for obtaining a sustainable investment environment.

Trust in renewable energy

Representatives of the two companies show confidence in the development of wind and renewable energy as a resource towards decarbonisation.

Stefano Goberti, Chief Executive Officer of Eni gas and light, in fact commented:

“Eni gas and electricity, thanks to a solid pipeline of projects, aims to exceed 6 GW of renewable installed capacity by 2025 and to reach over 15 GW of installed capacity by 2030. The development of the offshore wind segment is an essential component of our strategy of growth and large emerging markets such as Poland offer an ideal context to generate value through our technological and industrial skills“.

Michael Hannibal, Partner of CIP, said on the matter: