A collection of ancient manuscripts reveals the disturbing remedies used in the Middle Ages

Long before access to medicines became universal, strategies for coping with illness they were quite rudimentary. While many of them were linked to herbs, others were highly foreign and even included possibility of killing a puppy and using its fat as an ointment to treat arthritis .

The violence of this type of practice was exposed in 180 manuscripts up to 1000 years old, which account for the lifestyle in the Middle Ages. The documents are part of a project carried out by the University of Cambridgewhich cataloged the texts for two years and will now make them available to the public on the Internet, according to CNN.

Drawings of urine bottles, illustrating the different colors of a patient’s urine, with their ailments circled above, 15th century The Masters and Fellows of Trinity College; cambridge – CNN

The Project Curious Cures (curious cures) , documented how health professionals approached the different illnesses of people and even the challenges that were presented to them. The manuscripts show 8,000 recipes, most of which date back to the 14th or 15th centuryalthough one of the texts is 1000 years old.

The prescriptions of the “medieval doctors”, written by hand and without editing, prescribed gruesome animal-derived treatments for different situations, such as determining a skull fracture, repairing broken bones, and even “how to” make a couple have children.

According to the University of Cambridge, the recipes were very similar to those found in cookbooks today, with simple instructions. Many of them were written to be easily transported and may have been signed by the same doctors of that time, recognized the British study house.

Several of the recipes suggest preparations with herbs still very present in everyday life, such as sage, rosemary, thyme and mint, as well as spices such as cumin, pepper and ginger.

Prescription “for sweating sickness”, inserted in a compilation of domestic information, 15th century Cambridge University Library – CNN

However, other recipes take on a more complex connotation. to treat gout, a kind of arthritis, the recommendation was disturbing. yes e suggested stuffing a puppy with snails and sage and then roasting the animal over the fire With the fat removed, the patient had to prepare an ointment and apply it on the applied area.

It was not the only option. Another recipe proposed Salt an owl and bake it to a powder. The next step was to mix the remains with wild boar fat to later prepare the ointment . The resulting consistency was to be rubbed on the patient’s body.

Diagram of the human body, showing the veins being opened for blood draw, 16th century The Masters and Fellows of Trinity College; cambridge – CNN

There was also an extravagant recipe to treat the waterfalls. One of the manuscripts recommended mix hare gallbladder with honey and apply it to the affected eye with a pen. The action was to be repeated for three nights, according to the recipe.

The Cambridge University Library, in charge of the project, will publish on its site and allow free access to digital images of the manuscripts, together with the detailed descriptions and transcripts produced by the project’s cataloguers.

“These recipes are a reminder of the pain and precariousness of medieval life: before antibiotics, before antiseptics, and before painkillers,” said James Freeman, project manager Curious Cures.

Diagnostic diagram relating a patient’s age, temperament, seasons, and elements, 14th century The Masters and Fellows of Trinity College; cambridge – CNN

Freeman, a specialist in medieval manuscripts, gave an account of the wide range of situations covered by the 8,000 recipes analyzed and pointed out that many of them are linked to situations even close to this time.

“Behind each recipe, no matter how distant, there is a human story: experiences of illness and pain, but also the desire to live and be healthy. Some of the most moving are those remedies that speak of the hopes or tragic disappointments of medieval people. A recipe ‘to make a man and a woman have children‘, to find out if a pregnant woman is carrying a boy or a girl, and ‘to give birth to a woman with a dead child,’” he said.

A Cambridge University project exposed the extravagant medical practices of the Middle Ages. Cambridge University Library

The specialist stressed the importance of the project beyond the simple display of the material. “The goal is to help both researchers and the public understand, study and value these unique and irreplaceable artifacts.”