A collection of candles developed by Drake available at Pharmaprix

Ever wondered what artist Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion smells like? Well the mystery is solved, since the artist has just launched a range of candles and fragrances for the home inspired by his tastes and his universe.

Indeed, over the years, Drake has worked to develop distinctive fragrances and scents to enhance and optimize spaces. He now wants to offer the fruits of his labor to the public and in an accessible way thanks to a collection of candles in collaboration with Michael Carby, the greatest perfumer of home fragrances in the world. With the collaboration of Givaudan, the Better World Fragrance House brand was created, and its first collection includes five unique fragrances, each based on a different memory.



The Better World Fragrance House collection includes:

Carby Musk

“Musk. Constructed differently than any other fragrance, Carby Musk was developed with Trail Air technology, which means it’s made to stay in the air longer. The layering of sweet, powdery, velvety musks with soft floral, amber musks and marine overtones makes for an incredibly unique product.”

Sweeter Tings

“Gourmet Oriental. A nostalgic and addictive fragrance offering subtleties of comfort and kindness. Italian citrus supported by precious woods from Haiti and North America, combined with the floral of rose and iris from Europe testify to an intimate link between a story and a perfume.

Williamsburg Sleepover

“Floral woody musk. This luminous fragrance captures the essence of an urban garden under dim lights. Red roses, luscious blond woods and warm, luminous ambers combine to tell a story of freedom and sensuality. The patchouli plantations of Indonesia and the ylang-ylang fields of Madagascar radiate confidence and intimacy to seduce with a candle.”

Muskoka

“Oriental wood. The magical mist of Guaiac wood, cloves and precious sandalwood perfectly captures the warmth of a slow burning wood fire and golden embers. This warm and woody fragrance imitates the feeling of comfort, well-being and campfire.

Good Thoughts

“Floral. Brazilian Oranges, Canadian Fir, Bulgarian Roses and Australian Sandalwood create a rich floral bouquet surrounded by a crisp, bright freshness for a captivating and uplifting scent.



For Pharmaprix, this association with the musician was obvious. “Drake is a Canadian icon, and we are an iconic Canadian retailer; it’s the perfect combination,” said Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty Products, Pharmaprix in a press release. “Since he filmed a music video in one of our branches, we have been looking for ways to work together again. Drake understands what Shoppers Drug Mart means to beauty lovers, and together we can deliver an exclusive and exciting product to his admirers and our customers.”

Exclusive candles are available in-store only. You can find Pharmaprix stores offering the collection.

